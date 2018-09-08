*Flash-flood watch for entire region until 2 a.m.*

There was some notable outrage over our daily digit ranking from this morning’s forecast, with some people openly protesting such a low ranking for a day that finally featured some cooler weather. Perhaps that ranking makes more sense after an afternoon filled with showers and stiff northeast wind. I suppose the fact that it’s not 90 and humid counts for something. But personally I can’t rally behind any day that features rain, clouds and below-normal temperatures. By the way, more of that is on the way for Sunday.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: The first batch of precipitation, which featured some embedded heavy pockets of rain, has basically moved east of our area at this point. Expect generally dry conditions for much of the evening hours, save for some isolated showers popping up, mostly south of Washington. It’s a pants-and-jacket kind of night if you plan to hit the streets, as temperatures hover in the low 60s with a cool northeast wind (10 to 15 mph) making it feel even cooler. Steady rain moves back into the region after 2 a.m., and some of that may be quite heavy, especially up toward Baltimore and points to the north. Cool overnight, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.



A familiar sight at Nationals Park this weekend. (Clif Burns via Flickr

Tomorrow (Sunday): Steady rain moves in before sunrise and sticks with us for pretty much the duration of daytime hours. Pockets of heavy rain are likely to develop by Sunday afternoon as a frontal boundary moves north through our area. Expecting a widespread one to three inches of rain to fall, which given the recent burst of moisture, puts some areas at risk for flash flooding. Quite cool, with daytime highs in the mid- to upper 60s, and winds out of the east remaining elevated at 10 to 15 mph. Rain will persist into the evening, gradually tapering to showers overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

See Greg Porter’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.