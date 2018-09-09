* Flood Watch for most of the area through late tonight *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

1/10: Raw, rainy, and breezy all day long. Certainly not an enjoyable September day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain, heavy at times. Raw and breezy. Highs: 63-68.

Tonight: Rain and showers continue. Lows: 60-64.

Tomorrow: Warmer and more humid, scattered showers possible. Highs: 78-83.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Flooding is a concern as a mostly steady slug of rain moves through today. Urban areas with poor drainage and areas near creeks and streams will be most susceptible to flooding, but please use caution wherever you are, looking out for high water. Most of the steadier rain moves out by tomorrow morning, before we become warmer and stickier into midweek, with a stalled front bringing chances for showers and storms. Late this week, our attention shifts to potential impacts from Florence.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): Rain is fairly steady and could be moderate to heavy at times. A general 1-3 inches of rain is possible, with the highest amounts most likely north and west of the Beltway, and the lower amounts more likely to the south and east. The rain, overcast skies and a breezy wind form the east, around 10-15 mph with some higher gusts, keep temperatures rather cool with highs only in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain should persist into this evening, and while it may become less steady and more showery in nature, any additional rain could aggravate any flooding issues. Temperatures don’t fall much amidst a steady breeze still blowing from the east at around 10-15 mph, with lows ranging from near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek…

Tomorrow (Monday): As we start the new school and work week, the steadier rain should exit to the north by mid-morning, leaving us with a few scattered showers and storms through the remainder of the day. Otherwise the main story is increasing warmth and humidity as light winds come from the south. Even with mostly cloudy skies, a few peeks of sunshine should help highs to the upper 70s to low 80s, with dew points climbing into the low 70s making it feel quite uncomfortable. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few scattered showers and storms probably linger through dusk before dissipating. We’ll remain rather humid with warmer lows from the upper 60s to low 70s. The wind does little to stir up the air, blowing lightly from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium



Small waterfall at Prince William Forest Park. (John Ernst via Flickr

A LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday through Thursday look partly to mostly cloudy and even warmer with highs in the mid-80s, while high humidity (dew points in the low-to-mid-70s) makes it feel closer to 90 during the afternoons. A front stalling out nearby means a chance of showers and storms each day, especially from mid-afternoon through early evening. Any showers and storms that do develop may be slow moving with heavy rain. Confidence: Low-Medium

Florence could be nearing landfall along the Southeast coast by Thursday, and we may feel impacts Friday into next weekend, such as more rain and a flood threat. But given the uncertainty associated with Florence’s track, it’s much too early say anything with much confidence. So make sure to follow our coverage of Florence and our local forecast updates over the next several days. Confidence: Low