Nationals vs. Cubs
1:35 p.m., Sunday, September 9 at Nationals Park
A steady rain will make it difficult to get the game in today. If the rain is somehow light enough to play the game, the rain plus cool temperatures and a healthy breeze will make it unpleasant for fans.
First pitch: Rain likely, cool and breezy, mid-60s.
9th inning: Rain or showers likely, cool and breezy, mid-60s.
Chance of rain: 95 percent
Chance of delay: 70 percent
Chance of postponement: 70 percent
