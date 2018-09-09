Nationals vs. Cubs

1:35 p.m., Sunday, September 9 at Nationals Park

A steady rain will make it difficult to get the game in today. If the rain is somehow light enough to play the game, the rain plus cool temperatures and a healthy breeze will make it unpleasant for fans.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Rain likely, cool and breezy, mid-60s.

9th inning: Rain or showers likely, cool and breezy, mid-60s.

Chance of rain: 95 percent

Chance of delay: 70 percent

Chance of postponement: 70 percent

