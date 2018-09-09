*Flood warning in effect until 6:30 p.m. for all of D.C. and surrounding suburbs*

It has been quite a wet day around the DMV, with many locations already up two inches of liquid on the day. With the rain piling up over the past few days, a flood warning has been issued for the area as various waterways are starting to flood their banks and there are an increasing number of large, standing puddles of water on area roadways. We are stuck with more showers and storms tomorrow, and it will feel a lot more humid, as well.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Steady rain eases over the next few hours from southwest to northeast as we start to see some pockets of drier air mix in. Otherwise, we stay cool and breezy with gusty winds out of the east through the evening, before more rain showers move into the area overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s, but dew points will be nearly identical as the temperature, so I suspect some pockets of fog will develop in the predawn hours. Winds out of the east will gradually relax to 5-10 mph overnight.

It has been a gray and soggy weekend around the area. Angela N via Flickr

Tomorrow (Monday): A warm front lifts through the area on Monday morning, and a return to summerlike temperatures and humidity follows. Scattered showers are expected to linger in the morning and early afternoon hours. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy, with afternoon highs jumping into the low to mid-80s under a light south wind. Dew points are set to be on the muggy side, hovering in the low to mid-70s. There is a 40 percent chance that isolated thunderstorms will start developing tomorrow afternoon. Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy tomorrow night, with the continued chance of isolated showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

D.C.’s wettest year ever? Today is the 252nd day of 2018. As of today (through 3 p.m.), Reagan National Airport (DCA) has received 45.89 inches of rain. The wettest year on record for the D.C. area is 1899, when 61.33 inches fell. So, with a little over three months remaining in 2018, we are just 15 inches or so short of reaching the all-time record for rainfall in the D.C. area. Oh, and perhaps you’ve heard a little something about the potential for a drenching rainfall from Hurricane Florence next week.

