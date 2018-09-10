TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

2/10: Humidity and 80-degree warmth are back, and we may well have some heavy storms again. It’s maddening, and more to come.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Variably cloudy, humid. Showers and storms possible. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, scattered late-day storms. Highs: Near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re only one-third of the way into September and we’ve already sailed past our average monthly rainfall by two inches (5.74 inches versus 3.72 inches). Meanwhile, there’s more to come, maybe a lot more.

As warm, muggy air returns to the region and a front stalls out, afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible over the next few days. Then, we turn our attention to Hurricane Florence, which has a chance to bring substantial rainfall to the region this week.

Today (Monday): We could see a shower or storm this morning as a warm front lifts through the region. Then the sun should at least partially come out and temperatures and humidity surge upward. It feels more like summer during the afternoon, with highs near 80. But it feels hotter, given all moisture in the air (dew points 70 to 75) which could help some storms pop up late in the afternoon. Light winds from the east early in the day eventually come in from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: As a cool front moves into the region, more numerous showers and storms may develop in the evening. Some storms could be heavy enough to produce pockets of flooding. These storms are hit or miss but could last into the overnight hours, as lows fall to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are partly sunny and it’s still on the humid side, but less so compared to Monday. Highs head for the low 80s, but showers and storms are again a possibility, mainly in the afternoon and evening. These storms could produce heavy rainfall. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any storms should start to ease by sunset. Partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is a lot like Tuesday: Partly cloudy and moderately humid while offering the chance of late-day storms. Highs should reach the 80s. Wednesday night should be mostly dry, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

The forecast Thursday through Sunday is contingent on the eventual and uncertain track of Hurricane Florence, after it makes landfall (assuming it does). But it’s reasonable to expect increasing chances of rain showers, especially Friday into the weekend, which could be heavy. If the storm center tracks close to the region, serious amounts of rain and flooding would become likely, along with the possibility of strong winds. Highs should be 75 to 80, with lows near 70. Confidence: Low-Medium

Programming note: We’ll take a more detailed look at Florence’s potential effects on the D.C. region in an article coming out later today.