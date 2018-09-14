Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday, but the storm has only just begun for the Carolinas. Beyond Friday’s torrential rain, multi-foot storm surge and widespread power outages, Florence will continue to batter the region through early next week. The storm’s winds will slowly weaken, but some of its most devastating effects may be yet to come.

Through the weekend, the massive storm — containing a zone of tropical-storm-force winds nearly 400 miles wide — will drift inland, engulfing much of South Carolina and southern North Carolina.

The National Weather Service says nearly 5 million people could witness at least 10 inches of rain as the slow-moving storm makes slow forward progress.

Southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina

On Friday, the storm’s center will hug the coast of southeast North Carolina, where the most severe effects are expected. The storm may gradually drift into northeast South Carolina.

Because a large section of the storm will remain over the water, and it’s even possible the center drifts back over the ocean, its weakening will be very slow on Friday.

The storm surge, the rise in seawater above normally dry land at the coast, could completely inundate ground-floor levels in this zone. The highest surge will coincide with high tide.

Peak storm surge forecast from the National Hurricane Center

Cape Fear to Cape Lookout, including the Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo and Bay rivers — 7 to 11 feet

Cape Lookout to Ocracoke Inlet — 6 to 9 feet

South Santee River to Cape Fear — 4 to 6 feet

Ocracoke Inlet to Salvo, N.C. — 4 to 6 feet

Salvo to North Carolina/Virginia Border — 2 to 4 feet

Edisto Beach to South Santee River — 2 to 4 feet

A disastrous amount of rain will exacerbate the storm surge. While winds blow onshore Friday through Monday, rainfall runoff will pile on top of the storm surge in some locations, particularly around inlets where rivers drain into the Atlantic Ocean, like Cape Fear and Jacksonville, N.C.

These same areas that are inundated with storm surge will also be hammered by damaging winds sustained at 50 to 70 mph with gusts as high as 80 to 100 mph — strong enough to damage homes and buildings, down trees and knock out power.

On Saturday, winds back off to 25 to 35 mph with stronger gusts. By Sunday evening, winds should fall below 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.



A simulation of Florence for Saturday as the storm tracks over South Carolina. (earth.nullschool.net)

Into the weekend, as the winds start to slacken at the coast and the surge subsides, the rains are likely to keeping coming.

Forecast models suggest the heaviest rain will focus near the coast around the South Carolina and North Carolina border. Through Sunday evening, more than 20 inches of rain could fall in southeast North Carolina and far northeast South Carolina on top of what has already fallen. These are numbers that far exceed what fell on the same region during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Enough rain could fall to break North Carolina’s record for a tropical storm — 24 inches — set near Wilmington during Hurricane Floyd in 1999, said Greg Carbin, chief of forecast operations at the Weather Service’s national prediction center.

Flooding rain possible over the interior of the Carolinas this weekend into Monday

Even toward the interior of the Carolinas, away from the coast, rainfall totals over 6 inches will be widespread from Raleigh to Charlotte to Columbia.

Flash flooding and river flooding is likely if not inevitable over the next several days as torrential rain falls on saturated ground. Nearly 14 million people are under a flash flood watch, meaning water levels could rise swiftly at any moment. As the water drains off mountains and hills through the weekend, rivers will swell beyond their banks and flood surrounding communities and farms.

Flooding from heavy rains is the second-leading cause of fatalities in tropical storms and hurricanes that make landfall.



(The Washington Post)

While the storm’s winds will abate as it moves inland, they could continue to gust to tropical-storm-force – especially near its core. With all of the rain saturating the ground, trees will become vulnerable to falling.

Flood threat shifts north early next week

The rain threat may not stop in the Carolinas. The storm, far weaker by early next week, is expected to track north along the Appalachian Mountains from Sunday to Wednesday. The still-soggy storm could drop several inches of rain on northern Georgia and eastern Tennessee as it turns north.

Southwest Virginia, West Virginia, the Ohio River Valley, and western and central Pennsylvania all have a chance of rain from Florence’s remnants on Monday and Tuesday that could lead to flash flooding, depending on where the heaviest rainfall rates develop.



National Weather Service 5-day rainfall forecast.

If the remnants track far enough east, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, may see a period of heavy rain. In these areas, the ground has already been saturated by weeks of higher-than-normal rainfall. Flash flooding, downed trees and power outages will be possible in these regions early next week before Florence finally departs the East Coast on Wednesday or Thursday.