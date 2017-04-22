

Capitals superstar forward Alex Ovechkin is expected to be “ready to go” for Sunday’s Game 6 between the Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Coach Barry Trotz said.

Ovechkin had to be helped off the ice after a low hit by Toronto’s Nazem Kadri in the first period on Friday night, and he didn’t put any weight on his left leg as two teammates assisted him to the bench. He limped back to the locker room, but returned after intermission. By the end of regulation, he was being double-shifted and finished with 19:29 of ice time in the 2-1 overtime win at Verizon Center. Trotz said Ovechkin was reevaluated after the game.

“Yes, he is fine,” Trotz said during a media conference call on Saturday. There was no player availability.

Ovechkin, 31, has never missed a playoff game, and he has three goals in this first-round series against the Maple Leafs. The Capitals have a three-games-to-two series lead going into Game 6 Sunday night at Air Canada Centre.

On Friday night, Trotz said he would keep his opinions to himself about the Kadri hit that caused the injury scare with Ovechkin. Kadri received a two-minute tripping penalty, and Toronto Coach Mike Babcock said he didn’t think Kadri deserved even that much. NBC analyst Mike Milbury called it “a legitimate hip check”.

“Trotzy probably thought it should have been a major, I thought there should have been no penalty,” Babcock said. “That’s the beauty of the playoffs.”

Trotz’s comments on Saturday afternoon were still restrained.

“He has his opinion, I have mine,” Trotz said. “Certain hits in the game, I think when you have an ability to injure a player, we just have different viewpoints.”