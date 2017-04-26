Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky will play a critical role in his team’s upcoming series against the Penguins. (Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports)

Andre Burakovsky is measuring his playoff production in two ways: How many chances he is creating for himself and teammates, and whether the Capitals are winning or not.

But the upcoming stakes for him and the Capitals’ third line aren’t lost on the 22-year-old forward.

“Things are going to get tighter for the top two lines and it’s going to be a bit harder for them to score, that’s for sure,” Burakovsky said after the Captials practiced Tuesday. “Last year the Penguins’ third and fourth lines really picked it up and we didn’t match that. We know it’s a huge series for us.”

The Penguins’ secondary scoring helped set them apart from the Capitals in the second round of last year’s playoffs, and the Capitals’ bottom-six forwards didn’t counter with much. Now Burakovsky is looking to change that playing alongside Lars Eller and Tom Wilson, who was swapped onto the third line for Brett Connolly during the Capitals’ first-round series against the Maple Leafs. Doing so could make all the difference against a Penguins team traveling to Washington for Game 1 on Thursday.

Burakovsky collected zero goals and two assists in the first round. Eller — who was, in large part, acquired in the offseason to produce in the playoffs — posted the same. Wilson scored the only two third-line goals for the Capitals, and a third goal that accounted for the fourth line’s only score.

“I think for the most part last year that was an area we struggled in the third and fourth line to get some offense,” Capitals Coach Barry Trotz said Tuesday. ” I didn’t think that was a problem this year for us.”

Trotz pointed to the addition of Eller as a main reason for that, and it is clear that the line benefited from the center’s strong puck possession during the regular season.

From Jan. 5 to Feb. 9, the Capitals’ third line of Connolly, Eller and Burakovsky combined for 22 goals and 17 assists. Burakovsky finished that stretch with seven goals and eight assists. Eller notched seven goals and five assists. Connolly’s eight goals in those 18 games helped him get to a career-high 15 before the end of the regular season. But then Burakovsky hurt his right hand blocking a shot on Feb. 9, and he missed the next 15 games. The line has since had trouble even scratching at that blazing production.

The drop-off indicated Burakovsky’s importance to the group, as the skilled young forward finished with 12 goals and 23 assists in 64 appearances this season. With Wilson likely to remain on the third line for the Penguins series, Burakovsky will be playing with two physical forwards who can free him up for scoring opportunities. Eller uses his strength and 6-foot-2 frame to shield defensemen off the puck. Wilson uses his wide 6-foot-4 frame to create problems in front of the net.

That leaves Burakovsky as the benefactor of all the space Eller and Wilson create. Burakovsky has scored three times in 29 career postseason appearances, but he feels himself generating the kind of chances that could soon lead to a breakthrough.

And the Capitals could need it come Thursday. The Penguins are a bit banged up and their lines look a bit different than they did a season ago. But they still have the scoring depth that carried them to a 4-2 series win over the Capitals last season.

The Penguins’ secondary scoring proved decisive across those six games: Their third line, centered by Nick Bonino, scored five goals. Their fourth line, centered by Matt Cullen, added two more. The Capitals’ four losses each came by one goal, and it wasn’t Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin inflicting the most pain.

This margin between victory and defeat promises to be similarly thin in this year’s matchup. Burakovsky and his line mates know they are capable of inching the pendulum in the Capitals’ favor, and that the Penguins’ secondary scorers could do the same.

“It’s about having a role on a team, and everybody does have a role,” Burakovsky said. “Our role is to provide needed scoring depth and not let there be the same disparity as there was last season.”