

Penguins forward Bryan Rust (right) could move to the top line if Patric Hornqvist is unable to go in Game 3 Monday. (Nick Wass/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins will have a handful of game-time decisions to make Monday, and they could greatly alter the Game 2 lineup that buried the Capitals in a 6-2 win Saturday.

Top-line forward Patric Hornqvist, forward Carl Hagelin and defenseman Brian Dumoulin were all absent from the Penguins’ morning skate at PPG Paints Arena on Monday. Coach Mike Sullivan called all three game-time decisions for Game 3 at 7:30 p.m., which will give the Penguins a chance to put the Capitals in a 3-0 series hole.

[Trotz on Shattenkirk: ‘I know he can play better’]

Hornqvist left in the first period of Game 2 after blocking a John Carlson shot and did not return. Hagelin’s Game 2 appearance was his first since sustaining an undisclosed lower-body injury on March 10, and the cause for Dumoulin’s absence is unclear.

Here is what the Penguins’ lineup looked like at the start of the their Game 2 win:

Lines

Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Patric Hornqvist

Bryan Rust-Evgeni Malkin-Conor Sheary

Carl Hagelin-Nick Bonino-Phil Kessel

Chris Kunitz-Matt Cullen-Tom Kuhnhackl

And here are the lines from Monday’s morning skate, with players who have shifted spots in bold:

Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Bryan Rust

Chris Kunitz–Evgeni Malkin-Phil Kessel

Scott Wilson-Nick Bonino-Conor Sheary

Tom Kuhnkackl-Matt Cullen-Carter Rowney

As seen above, not one Game 2 line was fully intact during the skate.

The Penguins didn’t have established defensive pairings Monday morning, and instead rotated the group through different looks. Dumoulin was on a pair with Ron Hainsey in Game 2, and logged the Penguins’ most penalty-killing time at 5:28. If he is unable to go, it is likely that Chad Ruhwedel is the next defenseman in line.

The Capitals, on the other hand, look as though they could have no changes in their lineup, lines or pairings from Game 2. One caveat: defenseman Karl Alzner’s possible return. Capitals Coach Barry Trotz said he will be a game-time decision after warming up for Game 3.

[Steinberg: Last thing Caps want to do is panic]

“There’s some maybe minor adjustments that you make when you play with anyone kind of based on just tendencies,” said Rust, who could go from Malkin’s line to Crosby’s line. “But Evgeni and Sid are relatively the same.”

The 24-year-old Rust has spent stretches with both centers, which is just one way the Penguins are ready for a situation such as this. Before playing in Game 2, Hagelin had been out since March 10 and had not appeared in the postseason. They are already playing without defenseman Kris Letang, who will miss the entire playoffs after undergoing neck surgery. Kunitz missed time at the end of the regular season, and that’s just the start of all the injuries that forced Sullivan to shuffle his forwards around this season.

In Game 2, Sullivan used the versatile Kessel to plug holes up and down his lines. Kessel double-shifted on the second and third lines at the start of the game, then bounced between the first and third lines after Hornqvist exited. He scored his first goal off a pass from Crosby while playing on the first line, and tallied a second on the power play in the third period. The Penguins were slow to start in Game 3, but then Kessel was at the center of a humming offensive effort in the final two periods.

“Phil’s a guy I’ve gotten to know a whole lot better in the last two seasons and I’ve watched him elevate and raise his game at the important time of the year,” Sullivan said of Kessel, who now has four goals and seven assists in seven postseason games. “That’s obviously a compliment for an elite player. Phil’s been a difference-maker for this team and that’s some of the reason that’s allowed this team to have success in a playoff environment.”

On Saturday, that meant smoothing over midgame line changes and helping to tilt the scoreboard in the Penguins’ favor at night’s end. The Penguins will likely need that kind of lift again, whether it’s from one or two players or the group as a whole. They could be without Hornqvist’s presence in front of the net, Hagelin’s mismatching speed and Dumoulin on a top defensive pair and the penalty kill.

But a team that’s dealt with injuries all season, and comfortably in control of this series, isn’t flustered by the proposition of doing it again.

“I think this year we’ve probably had a little more practice at it just because we’ve had a lot of guys who have missed time,” Crosby said. “So I think everybody’s comfortable playing with each other. I think the main thing is that no matter who you play with I think guys understand their role. So I think that’s allowed us to have guys play with different combinations.”