

Burakovsky gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead in the second period of Game 6. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Goaltender Braden Holtby decided to take it a little easier on the youngest member of the Washington Capitals. Andre Burakovsky consistently looked to be on the precipice of scoring, generating some of the best chances of any Washington forward during the postseason, but his shots kept missing the net as he tried to “pick the corners,” he said.

Capitals Coach Barry Trotz promoted him to a top line with center Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie anyway, hopeful that playing with two of the team’s more skilled players would help Burakovsky start capitalizing on some of his opportunities. Holtby then tried to lend a hand, too.

“He goes on confidence a lot,” Holtby said. “You can tell he’s got it now. He worked at it in practice. I told him I was letting in a few to get his confidence up.”

[Seven days after sustaining a concussion, Sidney Crosby goes head-first into the boards — and isnt’ evaluated]

The 22-year-old Burakovsky is Washington’s streakiest scorer, so three goals in two games is good news for the Capitals after they forced a Game 7 in this second-round series with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The rejiggered top line with Burakovsky on it accounted for all three of the team’s even-strength goals, and Burakovsky scored two of them. “Since we made the move, I think the lines have been pretty effective for us,” Trotz said.

In Game 1 against the Penguins, Burakovsky had five missed shots, and he had three in Game 4. Holtby said the Capitals lightheartedly bugged Burakovsky about that, but his aim has been excellent for the past two games.

“I think everything is coming with confidence,” Burakovsky said. “I mean, during this whole playoff, I think I’ve been creating so many chances, and the only thing I’ve been missing is to maybe hit the net. I’ve been working on it in practice and been watching video, what I can do to find success, and obviously it’s working pretty good for me.”

[Svrluga: The Capitals, not the Penguins, suddenly look like the team with all the answers]

Burakovsky scored twice against Pittsburgh in the regular-season opener, but then he went the next 26 games without a goal, even a healthy scratch by Trotz for 10 days in December. When he got back in the lineup, he scored nine goals and nine assists over the next 22 games, an example of how Burakovsky’s scoring often comes in bunches. He had just two assists in 12 playoff games a year ago, and through the first 10 games of this postseason, Burakovsky had 19 shots on goal with no goals.

Burakovsky said he had scouted where to shoot on goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, and perhaps trying to elevate his shots into the top of the netting, he was just shooting a little too high. In Monday’s 5-2 Game 6 win by the Capitals, he checked Pittsburgh defenseman Ron Hainsey along the boards in the offensive zone to force a turnover. Then on a two-on-one with Oshie, Burakovsky held onto the puck and tucked it between the post and Fleury to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead going into the third period. He later scored Washington’s fifth goal of the game.

Burakovsky scores a weird goal and the Caps lead 2-0 pic.twitter.com/C7Dase3qq4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 9, 2017

Burakovsky getting fancy pic.twitter.com/HabnGQzzqA — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 9, 2017

“Burky, he has the puck a lot,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “I think he skates really well. He’s creative, and he’s kind of finding his way on how to get his shot off a little bit quicker, change the shot lane. I think that was a confidence boost going up there with Nicky and Osh. It’s nice to see him get some chances and then bury them, too. He has that ability, and I think he’s got a very, very high ceiling.”