

Alex Ovechkin will not participate at the World Championships. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin won’t represent Russia at the World Championships this summer because of an undisclosed lower-body injury, the Russian Hockey Federation announced on Thursday. Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov will go to France to play for Russia.

“Russia’s coaches contacted three Washington players, with all of them agreeing to travel to the tournament,” the Russian Hockey Federation said in its release. “However, during a conversation with coaches, Alexander Ovechkin stated that he is ready to join the team immediately as he always does, but doesn’t want to let the team down because he finished the NHL playoffs on pain numbing injections.”

Washington’s breakdown day is expected to be Friday, where more details about Ovechkin’s injury could be released. In a first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ovechkin was flipped over on a low hip check by Nazem Kadri, and he had to be helped off the ice to the locker room. Ovechkin returned to that game after the first intermission and didn’t miss any time in the postseason, but it’s possible he was hurt on that play.

That could also explain Ovechkin’s underwhelming performance in the second round of the playoffs, when he criticized himself after a Game 4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Capitals Coach Barry Trotz then put him in a third-line role, and in Wednesday’s Game 7, he was on the ice for both of Pittsburgh’s goals and he finished seventh in ice time among Washington’s forwards.

Ovechkin has represented Russia at the World Championships 12 times, though a trip there this summer would have made for an especially long season. He captained Team Russia at the World Cup of Hockey before training camp and then played every regular-season game before 13 playoff contests.

In 82 games, he scored 33 goals and 36 assists, a two-point drop in point production from the year before, while he scored 17 fewer goals. In the postseason, he had five goals and three assists in 13 games.

Kuznetsov and Orlov also represented Russia at the World Cup before the season and then played in every game for Washington. Both are also pending restricted free agents this summer. They may not be the only ones headed to France for the international tournament. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer could be asked to represent Germany, and center Lars Eller might join Denmark.

Washington has three prominent Swedish players in Nicklas Backstrom, Marcus Johansson and Andre Burakovsky, but it’s unclear if any of them will participate in the World Championships. Burakovsky could be hesitant because he doesn’t have a contract for next season, a pending restricted free agent the Capitals are expected to re-sign, and Johansson told Swedish reporter Per Bjurman that he has a broken finger, ruling him out.