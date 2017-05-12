Alex Ovechkin skates off the ice after another Game 7 loss. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals’ offseason officially gets underway today, with the team gathering together for the final time at Kettler Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. After another bitter finish to another truly promising season, The Post’s reporters are on hand to update you live on what the players and coaches have to say about the all-too-short postseason and a summer that will see major changes to a Capitals roster with only 11 players under contract for next season and a looming expansion draft that will take one player out to the Las Vegas desert.

[Steinberg: For wounded Capitals, something’s got to change]

Refresh regularly for updates and dig deeper below with The Post’s offseason coverage.

Player Interviews | Offseason Reading | Offseason Roster Outlook

Tweets and Updates from Breakdown Day

The latest Tweets from The Post’s Caps reporters.

Alex Ovechkin addresses his widely-reported injuries in more detail, saying he sustained his hamstring injury in Game 3 of the Penguins series, but hurt his knee on a hit by Toronto’s Nazem Kadri in Round 1. There were no ligament tears and he will not need surgery. He also noted that his move to the third line had nothing to do with his injuries.

In his press conference, Coach Barry Trotz expressed the disappointment he felt following the Capitals’ Game 7 loss, in response to a question from Post columnist Dan Steinberg. When asked about any potential coaching changes, he referred reporters to General Manager Brian MacLellan.

Nicklas Backstrom said that there should be changes made to the Capitals’ roster this offseason. He also said that he’ll be playing in the World Championships this year, while teammate Matt Niskanen had high praise for Backstrom’s postseason play.

On T.J. Oshie‘s free agency status and health:

John Carlson on the team’s recent playoff exits:

Kevin Shattenkirk, likely to be the top free agent defenseman on the market this summer, addressed his future and time spent in Washington.

Justin Williams, pending free agent, on the end of the season and what’s next:

Matt Niskanen said he believes that there is a mental hurdle the Capitals haven’t been able to overcome. He also commented on his injuries.

Evgeny Kuznetsov said he wasn’t sure what happened in Game 7 and that he felt “a totally different team played that game.” But Kuznetsov’s humor also came to the fore:

Marcus Johansson revealed he broke a finger in the first game of the Penguins series, which could have been a limiting factor for him. He finished the series with just three assists after producing nearly a point per game in Round 1.

Karl Alzner on how hard it is to believe the season is over, and his first-round injury:

Nate Schmidt on the upcoming expansion draft for Las Vegas’ new NHL team:

Brett Connolly, who is a restricted free agent, on his desire to be back with the team next season:

Daniel Winnik, a free agent after a career year on what was a very effective fourth line for the Capitals, said he’d like to return for next season, but acknowledged his contract wasn’t likely to be a priority for the team.

Meanwhile, Jay Beagle is still having a hard time working through the Game 7 loss.

Recommended Reading

The Capitals were a team that had everything. Now they’re left with nothing.

Washington’s roster checked every box a Stanley Cup contender could want. But it couldn’t advance beyond the second round. (Read More)

CSI: Washington – Diagnosing the Caps’ cause of death this year and every year

A look at the many, many, many different ways the Capitals have been ousted from the playoffs. (Read More)

Change is coming to Washington with a big offseason ahead

With an expansion draft and 11 players on expiring contracts, the Capitals’ roster figures to look considerably different next season. (Read More)

Boswell: Caps’ sound and fury again amounts to nothing

Again Washington is left without an appearance in the conference finals. (Read More)

Svrluga: A decade of Capitals’ successes and failures has one thing in common — Alex Ovechkin

He is viewed both as a hero and a goat. What exactly will the Capitals’ captain be going forward? Will he even be the captain? (Read More)

Thirty years of Capitals’ playoff disappointment condensed into one column

It’s a kind of one-stop-shop for postseason misery and unanswerable questions about what’s missing for Washington. (Read More)

Caps roster outlook

Via The Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan, the Capitals’ roster is going to look very different next season, with only 11 players under contract and several younger players due for significant raises. Those conditions, coupled with what is expected to be no increase in the league’s salary cap, could make it impossible for the Caps to bring back any of their five unrestricted free agents.

The early feeling is that the Capitals would like to bring back T.J. Oshie, who tied with Alex Ovechkin for the team goal-scoring lead. The issue is that Oshie could be the top forward on the free agent market and command a contract that exceeds what was doled out to Kyle Okposo a summer ago (7 years, $42 million). That would take a big bite out of Washington’s available cap space, with a significant long-term deal due to center Evgeny Kuznetsov and a likely bridge contract for winger Andre Burakovsky. Defensemen Dmitry Orlov and Nate Schmidt should also get pay bumps.

The expansion draft also throws a potentially crippling wrinkle into Washington’s summer plans. With so many talented forwards to protect, it seems quite likely the Caps opt to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender, as opposed to the option that allows four defensemen and four forwards, plus a goalie.

If they select the seven-forward option, Washington would likely have to risk exposing one of Matt Niskanen, John Carlson, Orlov or Schmidt to the Vegas Golden Knights, helmed by former Washington GM George McPhee, who should be very familiar with those players.

The four-and-four option would mean Washington could only protect four of the following players: Ovechkin, Backstrom, Johansson, Eller, Kuznetsov, Wilson, Beagle or Burakovsky. That’s pretty much a non-starter.

With Schmidt a strong candidate to move into the Caps’ top-four next season, it seems like GM Brian MacLellan will need to make some kind of move to keep all four of those defensemen away from Vegas.

Info all via CapFriendly.

2017-18 expected salary cap: $73M
2017-18 expected cap space: $22.8M

F Alex Ovechkin (Cap hit: $9.54M)
F Nicklas Backstrom ($6.7M)
F Marcus Johansson ($4.58)
F Lars Eller ($3.5M)
F Tom Wilson ($2M)
F Jay Beagle ($1.75M)
D Matt Niskanen ($5.75M)
D Brooks Orpik ($5.5M)
D John Carlson ($3.97)
D Taylor Chorney ($800K)
G Braden Holtby ($6.1M)

Unrestricted Free Agents

F T.J. Oshie
F Justin Williams
F Daniel Winnik
D Karl Alzner
D Kevin Shattenkirk

Restricted Free Agents

F Evgeny Kuznetsov
F Andre Burakovsky
F Brett Connolly
D Dmitry Orlov
D Nate Schmidt
G Philipp Grubauer