

Alex Ovechkin skates off the ice after another Game 7 loss. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals’ offseason officially gets underway today, with the team gathering together for the final time at Kettler Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. After another bitter finish to another truly promising season, The Post’s reporters are on hand to update you live on what the players and coaches have to say about the all-too-short postseason and a summer that will see major changes to a Capitals roster with only 11 players under contract for next season and a looming expansion draft that will take one player out to the Las Vegas desert.

[Steinberg: For wounded Capitals, something's got to change]

Alex Ovechkin addresses his widely-reported injuries in more detail, saying he sustained his hamstring injury in Game 3 of the Penguins series, but hurt his knee on a hit by Toronto’s Nazem Kadri in Round 1. There were no ligament tears and he will not need surgery. He also noted that his move to the third line had nothing to do with his injuries.

Ovechkin confirmed that the injuries would keep him out of worlds, which came out yesterday. He said his hamstring hurt worse. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 12, 2017

How often did you take pain-numbing injections?

Ovechkin: “A couple times. Sometimes I feel I need it, sometimes I feel I can play without." — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Alex Ovechkin was asked if he'd watch the playoffs now: "Probably not." Said he will see the results and try to clear his mind. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 12, 2017

btw, when we've asked about guys about Ovechkin playing through injury, they've somewhat blown it off. Said everyone was playing hurt. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

In his press conference, Coach Barry Trotz expressed the disappointment he felt following the Capitals’ Game 7 loss, in response to a question from Post columnist Dan Steinberg. When asked about any potential coaching changes, he referred reporters to General Manager Brian MacLellan.

The best part of Trotz's press conference came at the end, when @dcsportsbog mentioned he seemed more upbeat than players. (Dan's right). — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Trotz said he was angered. "I haven't slept in two friggin' days." https://t.co/EBlbTdLyBn — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Barry Trotz said incessant talk of past failures is "becoming a joke to the guys," something they laugh at. I…do not believe that. — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) May 12, 2017

Several players implied something is amiss, that something needs to change. Niskanen said "cosmetic changes" won't fix it. https://t.co/zrMzrc2j8y — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

I asked Trotz if he expects changes to come on the coaching end. Said it's a better question for MacLellan. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Nicklas Backstrom said that there should be changes made to the Capitals’ roster this offseason. He also said that he’ll be playing in the World Championships this year, while teammate Matt Niskanen had high praise for Backstrom’s postseason play.

Nicklas Backstrom, on whether things need to change: "Obviously, it's not working." — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) May 12, 2017

Me: What have the past couple of days been like? Backstrom: "Terrible." — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Nicklas Backstrom on if he is going to worlds: "That's my plan, yeah." He said he was not dealing with any injuries during season/playoffs. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 12, 2017

On Backstrom leading in postseason, Niskanen said he was "outstanding." Thought he was best player on ice in Games 5 and 6. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

On T.J. Oshie‘s free agency status and health:

Oshie said his agent had a very brief chat with MacLellan, just to ask if he likes it here. Oshie said he loves it here. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

"I don't like change too much." Oshie said he'd like to be back. Pending UFA. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

When asked about his status as a UFA, Oshie said he is a Capital and definitely wants to be back. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 12, 2017

T.J. Oshie said he dealt with a shoulder injury during regular season but not during playoffs. Added he does not need surgery for anything. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 12, 2017

John Carlson on the team’s recent playoff exits:

Carlson: "I just think mentally we have to just get over it and stop crumbling in certain situations." — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Carlson: "I think maybe we've got to get over the fact that we haven't had that much success & that's all we talk about. But rightfully so." — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Kevin Shattenkirk, likely to be the top free agent defenseman on the market this summer, addressed his future and time spent in Washington.

Shattenkirk said he really enjoyed playing for Caps. Wants to see if he & Caps can work something out. Also knows free agency is opportunity — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Shattenkirk said if he was to come back, he'd want a bigger role. Wants to be a No. 1 defenseman somewhere. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Justin Williams, pending free agent, on the end of the season and what’s next:

Williams said the offseason here "won't be too quiet, but I don't know" — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Justin Williams: "At the end of the day, you can write what you want, because we failed." Calls it toughest loss of his career. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) May 12, 2017

Justin Williams: "I know the memories of this team I didn't want to be this way. I wanted to be celebrating with a trophy." — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 12, 2017

"This team, albeit very successful, hasn't been successful in the right way." — Justin Williams — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Williams said he'd like to be back, but just saying something doesn't mean it'll happen. Felt he had a big role here. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Matt Niskanen said he believes that there is a mental hurdle the Capitals haven’t been able to overcome. He also commented on his injuries.

Asked Niskanen if there's a mental hurdle for this team. Didn't hesitate and said "yes." — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

When Niskanen was knocked out of game against Boston, it was a neck injury. Said he was dealing with slight MCL injury during year, too. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Evgeny Kuznetsov said he wasn’t sure what happened in Game 7 and that he felt “a totally different team played that game.” But Kuznetsov’s humor also came to the fore:

Kuznetsov said he felt like Caps beat themselves. What's been hardest for him to reconcile is that he didn't recognize the Caps in Game 7. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Kuznetsov to reporters: ″Why all of you act like someone died?” — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Kuznetsov said he'd like to grab beers with Ovechkin in Germany. Because hockey players like beer. And Germany has the best. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Marcus Johansson revealed he broke a finger in the first game of the Penguins series, which could have been a limiting factor for him. He finished the series with just three assists after producing nearly a point per game in Round 1.

As far as if he will need surgery, Johansson said: "I hope not." — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 12, 2017

Karl Alzner on how hard it is to believe the season is over, and his first-round injury:

Karl Alzner: "It's just a weird coincidence that a lot of guys haven't shaved, thinking maybe this could be a joke." — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 12, 2017

Also, it was a broken right hand that kept Alzner out in first round. Doesn't need surgery. Wants to be back. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Alzner referenced "if things are blown up." Asked if he thinks that's a possibility, he said the team can only lose in second round so long. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Nate Schmidt on the upcoming expansion draft for Las Vegas’ new NHL team:

Schmidt said he thinks Vegas will have a great home record. He's intrigued by how expansion draft will turn out. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Schmidt said he feels ready to step into that "ever elusive" top-four role. Thinks he proved himself in the playoffs and made an impact. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Brett Connolly, who is a restricted free agent, on his desire to be back with the team next season:

Brett Connolly said he would love to be back next year, thinks it was a great fit even with how playoffs went for him. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 12, 2017

Daniel Winnik, a free agent after a career year on what was a very effective fourth line for the Capitals, said he’d like to return for next season, but acknowledged his contract wasn’t likely to be a priority for the team.

Winnik said Caps have bigger things to think about in free agency than him. But he'd like to be back. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Jay Beagle is still having a hard time working through the Game 7 loss.

Told Beagle what Kuznetsov said about the team just being different in Game 7. Beagle: "How does that happen?" — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 12, 2017

Jay Beagle on how the Capitals of Game 6 were completely different from the Capitals in Game 7: "How does that happen? I don't know." — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 12, 2017

Jay Beagle on how much more difficult this is considering how many guys could leave: "It's awful." — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 12, 2017

Caps roster outlook

Via The Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan, the Capitals’ roster is going to look very different next season, with only 11 players under contract and several younger players due for significant raises. Those conditions, coupled with what is expected to be no increase in the league’s salary cap, could make it impossible for the Caps to bring back any of their five unrestricted free agents.

The early feeling is that the Capitals would like to bring back T.J. Oshie, who tied with Alex Ovechkin for the team goal-scoring lead. The issue is that Oshie could be the top forward on the free agent market and command a contract that exceeds what was doled out to Kyle Okposo a summer ago (7 years, $42 million). That would take a big bite out of Washington’s available cap space, with a significant long-term deal due to center Evgeny Kuznetsov and a likely bridge contract for winger Andre Burakovsky. Defensemen Dmitry Orlov and Nate Schmidt should also get pay bumps.

The expansion draft also throws a potentially crippling wrinkle into Washington’s summer plans. With so many talented forwards to protect, it seems quite likely the Caps opt to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender, as opposed to the option that allows four defensemen and four forwards, plus a goalie.

If they select the seven-forward option, Washington would likely have to risk exposing one of Matt Niskanen, John Carlson, Orlov or Schmidt to the Vegas Golden Knights, helmed by former Washington GM George McPhee, who should be very familiar with those players.

The four-and-four option would mean Washington could only protect four of the following players: Ovechkin, Backstrom, Johansson, Eller, Kuznetsov, Wilson, Beagle or Burakovsky. That’s pretty much a non-starter.

With Schmidt a strong candidate to move into the Caps’ top-four next season, it seems like GM Brian MacLellan will need to make some kind of move to keep all four of those defensemen away from Vegas.

Info all via CapFriendly.

2017-18 expected salary cap: $73M

2017-18 expected cap space: $22.8M

F Alex Ovechkin (Cap hit: $9.54M)

F Nicklas Backstrom ($6.7M)

F Marcus Johansson ($4.58)

F Lars Eller ($3.5M)

F Tom Wilson ($2M)

F Jay Beagle ($1.75M)

D Matt Niskanen ($5.75M)

D Brooks Orpik ($5.5M)

D John Carlson ($3.97)

D Taylor Chorney ($800K)

G Braden Holtby ($6.1M)



Unrestricted Free Agents

F T.J. Oshie

F Justin Williams

F Daniel Winnik

D Karl Alzner

D Kevin Shattenkirk

Restricted Free Agents

F Evgeny Kuznetsov

F Andre Burakovsky

F Brett Connolly

D Dmitry Orlov

D Nate Schmidt

G Philipp Grubauer