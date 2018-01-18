

Andre Burakovsky is out of the lineup Thursday night. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Andre Burakovsky, who missed the two games before the Capitals’ now-passed bye week due to illness, will be a healthy scratch when the Capitals face the Devils.

The 22-year-old winger was expected to be a reliable top-six forward coming into the season, but has since bounced around Coach Barry Trotz’s lineup and missed time due to injury and a few healthy scratches. Trotz indicated Thursday morning that Burakovsky, who rotated into the Capitals’ fourth line during their morning skate, is a healthy scratch because of the time he missed before the five-day break. The Capitals were also unable to practice yesterday due to travel delays, which means Thursday was Burakovsky’s first time on the ice in more than a week.

“He’s been on break for quite a while now,” Trotz said. “So to give him the best chance to be successful, get a good skate today and I expect him to go in tomorrow for someone and let’s get him rolling in the right direction.

“He was going to be in in the Carolina games but he got sick, so now he’s a week-plus without being on the ice. So I just think this is his best chance to get back after having a little bit of the flu.”

Here is how the Capitals are expected to look against the Devils:

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-Devante Smith-Pelly

Jakub Vrana-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Tom Wilson

Brett Connolly-Lars Eller-T.J. Oshie

Chandler Stephenson-Jay Beagle-Alex Chiasson

Scratched: Andre Burakovsky

Defensemen

Dmitry Orlov-Matt Niskanen

Christian Djoos-John Carlson

Brooks Orpik-Madison Bowey

Scratched: Taylor Chorney

Goaltenders

Braden Holtby (starter)

Philipp Grubauer

More on the NHL

Some teams hide injury information, but it may be hurting players

Hey, neighbor: Chandler Stephenson grew up next door to current Caps’ coach

Blackhawks’ poor defense could cost them a playoff spot