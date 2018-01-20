If Saturday’s practice lines translate to Sunday’s game against the Flyers, Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom will be split up for the first time in 25 games. (Elsa/Getty Images)

After a plodding loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night, Capitals Coach Barry Trotz made some big line changes at Saturday’s practice. Here is how the Capitals looked while skating in Kettler Iceplex, which was brimming with fans as the team took the ice before a bit before 11:30 a.m.:

Lines

Alex Ovechkin-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Tom Wilson

Andre Burakovsky-Nicklas Backstrom-T.J. Oshie

Chandler Stephenson-Lars Eller-Brett Connolly

Devante Smith-Pelly-Jay Beagle-Alex Chiasson

That left 21-year-old Jakub Vrana cycling in and out, and it looks like he will be a healthy scratch when the Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers at 12:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena on Sunday. The practice will be the last time the team skates before that game, which will be a chance to bounce back after back-to-back losses on Thursday (4-3 to the New Jersey Devils in overtime) and Friday (3-2 to the Canadiens). The biggest change here is Trotz splitting up Ovechkin and Backstrom, something he did earlier in the season before reuniting them against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 22.

The Capitals beat the Senators, 5-2, and then won 11 of their next 13 games. In the 25 games Ovechkin and Backstrom have skated together since then, the team is 17-5-3. Ovechkin is tied for the league lead with 28 goals. But Trotz felt the need to shake things up after two straight lethargic outings, and that could mean spreading out his two best offensive players.

“Just like anything, if you’ve watched us play lately we’ve gone a little bit stale. I don’t know if it’s the break, but I go right before the break,” Trotz said, nodding to the Capitals’ five-day break that ended Thursday. “I’ve been contemplating, maybe it’s time for a little switch. It might be a game, it might be the next 20, I don’t know. Eighty-two games, teams have lulls in the way they play and how they play and how they execute and production-wise we got guys that are really, last 10, 12 games, we’ve gotten zero. Fundamentally have gotten nothing.”

[Jay Beagle wants to win every faceoff. The goal is simple but the nuances aren’t.]

In last spring’s second-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Trotz shifted Ovechkin away from Backstrom and united Burakovsky, Backstrom and Oshie. That Backstrom line was also together for a bit at the start of this season, but Oshie acknowledged Saturday that none of the three players were playing well at that time. Backstrom, one of the NHL’s most skilled passers, has a chance to elevate Oshie and Burakovsky out of offensive slumps.

Oshie has scored just once in his last 20 games, and has only four even-strength goals all season. Last year he finished with a career-high 25 even-strength goals. Burakovsky, who was the team’s best skater in Friday’s loss after sitting for the teams previous three games due to illness and one healthy scratch, has not tallied a point in his last seven appearances.

“I think just Oshie’s skill and work ethic, and Nick’s skill and feel for the game, it’s just a perfect combination,” Burakovsky said Saturday. “I think when you get with Nick and Oshie they can create something from nothing every time, and they are such smart players. The only thing I have to do is skate and be open.”

They aren’t the Capitals’ only two players who could use a lift right now. Kuznetsov has scored once in his last 11 games and can only benefit from the attention Ovechkin draws from opposing defenses. The Capitals’ third line of Bretty Connolly, Lars Eller and Oshie was playing well together the last few weeks, but Trotz still opted to stack the first and second line with players who have typically been the Capitals’ “top-six forwards” across this season and last.

“As a coach, as I have in the last couple games, I move lines around,” Trotz said. “Sometimes it works. It worked for us in Carolina, I think it worked for us a bit in New Jersey in the third, [against the Canadiens] it didn’t have much of an effect.”

Now it seems that Trotz will try something else against the Flyers, his most drastic changes of this recent stretch.

