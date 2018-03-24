

Shane Gersich meets General Manager Brian MacLellan after being drafted in the fifth round by the Washington Capitals at the 2014 NHL draft. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MONTREAL — Just two days ago, Shane Gersich was in a classroom on the University of North Dakota campus. On Saturday, he was on the ice with Alex Ovechkin at the Bell Center.

“It was crazy,” Gersich said. “It’s a dream come true, that’s for sure. I know it was just morning skate, but it was really cool.”

The Washington Capitals signed Gersich, their 2014 fifth-round pick, to a two-year entry-level contract worth $925,000 on Friday morning. He was at dinner with his new teammates by Friday night, and on Saturday, he joined them for a morning skate before a game against the Montreal Canadiens. Gersich played three years at North Dakota, scoring 13 goals with 16 assists in 40 games this past campaign, and to help him transition from the college level to the professional one, the Capitals want him around the team now to learn from their veterans. As for if or when he’ll make his NHL debut, that might have to wait until Washington officially clinches a playoff berth, though there are just eight games left in the regular season.

[ Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov returns to the lineup after missing three games with injury ]

“Anybody coming from college, you want them to be around good pros,” Coach Barry Trotz said. “It’s a real important time of the year for us, and I think he’s going to be a real important prospect for us. Just to watch and learn, he gets to come to some pretty outstanding buildings right off the bat here in Montreal and then going to [Madison Square Garden on Monday]. I think just getting over the excitement, but also giving him a little bit of foreshadow of where we want to see him be. And we’ll go through systematically of what we’re doing. …

“My first priority is, ‘Let’s get in the playoffs.’ And then I’ll have a better chance to answer [if he’ll play] when we get an ‘x’ or an ‘o’ — whatever they put beside your name in the standings. Then we’ll decide where he’s at.”

With a deep, talented team the past few years that won back-to-back regular-season titles, the Capitals have had very few prospects go straight to the NHL level, draftees typically having to bide their time in the American Hockey League first. But Washington has had four rookies in its lineup for the majority of the season, and Gersich’s addition helps the team’s forward depth down the stretch. His speed could be an asset, especially as the Capitals have occasionally struggled against quick teams in past postseasons. Gersich said being able to join the big club right away is why he signed now rather than returning to school for another year.

“Obviously, you give it a little bit of thought and you weigh your options,” Gersich said. “But at the end of the day, I wanted to be a pro hockey player — that was my dream when I went to North Dakota — so I thought I’d take that opportunity.”

“Even looking out there today, first day for him skating with us, he looked like he was at home on the ice,” forward T.J. Oshie said.

[ NHL players are finishing their degrees — despite the homework and parking tickets ]

Gersich has a built-in mentor in Oshie, who played three seasons at North Dakota before turning pro 10 years ago. He invited Gersich to dinner on Friday night, mindful that his hardest part of the transition from college hockey to the NHL was off the ice rather than on it.

“When you’re in school, I don’t know how all of the other schools operate, but at North Dakota, you’re with the guys night and day,” Oshie said. “And it’s usually not one or two of them — you’re with five, 10, 12 guys eating every meal. I think they eat almost every meal together. So, except when you’re on the road, when you’re at home [in the NHL], a lot of guys are older, a lot of guys have families, a lot of guys have a lot of things they have to do away from the rink. When you’re a young guy coming from college, that was the biggest shock to me, that you have so much downtime, so much time where you’re either to yourself or you’re just with one younger guy, and you’ve got to find things to do to fill that time.

“That’s where becoming a good pro comes in, taking care of your body and eating right — doing all of that stuff away from the rink that in college, it’s all kind of handed to you. The food is right there. I mean, when you get older, you have your house, but you’re not making the best meals. Usually for me, it was throwing a pizza in the oven or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or something like that. … I had so many influential people to me when I was a young guy, and I’m happy and I’m excited to be in that other role where I can try to pass down some knowledge and take him under my wing a little and show him what it’s like or how you should carry yourself, when to have fun, when to be serious. For me, it makes it that much more special having him come from North Dakota.”

