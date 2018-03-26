

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) has started just four games this month. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

NEW YORK — Goaltender Braden Holtby will be back in a Capitals’ uniform Monday night at Madison Square Garden. After an undisclosed “lower-body” injury made him a scratch for the past two games, he’s at least healthy enough to be Philipp Grubauer’s backup when Washington plays the New York Rangers.

“He’s healthy,” Coach Barry Trotz said. “… We’ll practice tomorrow and see where he is for the next game, if he either goes in or we give him one more off.”

After Monday night, the Capitals have just six games left until the postseason, and Holtby has started just four games this month while Grubauer has been in net for eight contests. Trotz had intended to rotate Holtby and Grubauer for the final stretch of the regular season before Holtby got hurt, and while Trotz acknowledged he might make some changes to that rotation now that Holtby is healthy, Holtby now has just two weeks to prepare for the playoffs after he had a miserable February. Trotz has said his postseason starter will be the goaltender playing better at the time.

“He has a lot of games under his belt,” Trotz said. “I’m pretty sure he can pull it together. We’ll just take it one game at a time here and see where he is and our game and go from there.”

Said Holtby: “We’ve been making progress for a while now. You just continue on. I mean, I get a couple good practice days, a little extra work, and you know, still got a few games left here to keep improving and go into the playoffs on a good note.”

Holtby last played a week ago against Dallas, and he seemed to get injured on a collision with Stars forward Remi Elie in the third period. Holtby was slow to get up and then flexed his left knee several times. Holtby said he’s dealt with this injury before, namely the postseason two years ago when he hurt his knee late in Washington’s first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

This season is poised to be the fewest games Holtby has played since the 2013-14 season. Holtby went 2-5-2 with an .873 save percentage and a 4.62 goals against average in February, and then he was pulled for a third time in his past six starts against Anaheim earlier this month. He didn’t start for more than a week after that, something Trotz said was a “reset” for the two-time Vezina Trophy finalist to work on his game. Holtby then got back in net for two games, winning both while allowing three goals in both. Then this injury came at an unfortunate time, disrupting what seemed to be positive momentum.

“It’s better timing than before,” Holtby said, referencing the 2016 playoffs. “It’s an opportunity where you get to let it heal and make sure you don’t aggravate it more. We’ve been winning games in that span, so that’s a good thing.”

Here’s how Washington’s lineup is expected to look Monday night against the Rangers:

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Tom Wilson

Andre Burakovsky-Nicklas Backstrom-T.J. Oshie

Jakub Vrana-Lars Eller-Brett Connolly

Chandler Stephenson-Jay Beagle-Alex Chiasson

Scratches: Devante Smith-Pelly, Shane Gersich

Defensemen

Dmitry Orlov-Matt Niskanen

Michal Kempny-John Carlson

Brooks Orpik-Jakub Jerabek

Scratch: Christian Djoos

Goaltenders

Philipp Grubauer (starter)

Braden Holtby

