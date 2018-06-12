(This story will update throughout the day with coverage of the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup championship parade; continue to refresh for the latest news. Live video coverage of the parade will begin here at 10:30 a.m. Eastern)

Still glowing five days after winning the Stanley Cup, the Washington Capitals and their fans prepared to celebrate the franchise’s first NHL championship with a parade down Constitution Avenue on Tuesday.

More than than 100,000 people were expected to attend the event, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Constitution Avenue and 17th Street NW. The parade will follow Constitution to 7th Street NW, then make a right turn before ending with a rally at the Mall.



Here’s where to watch the parade. (Via Google maps)

“I’ve always believed nothing brings a city closer together than a winning sports team,” owner Ted Leonsis said last Thursday as the team celebrated on the ice in Las Vegas, which figures to be the perfect description of Tuesday’s celebration.

Metro will run rush-hour service throughout the day, and fans are encouraged to use mass transit or ride sharing, with parking near the route limited. The busiest Metro stations are expected to be Archives, Arlington Cemetery, Foggy Bottom, Federal Triangle, Metro Center, Federal Center SW, L’Enfant Plaza, Smithsonian and Gallery Place. A full list of parking restrictions and road closures is available here.

A parade of @Capitals fans marching toward the main stage on the National Mall ahead of today’s #ALLCAPS parade celebrating the #StanleyCup win! It’s chilly but that’s not snow. Plastic to protect the grass. Join @fox5dc all day for this special day. #Fox5Caps pic.twitter.com/q0E5OTuQwJ — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) June 12, 2018

Fans were already lining up in front of the main stage before 6 a.m. Tuesday; others documenting the preparations on social media captured images of the giant screens lining the route.

The Post’s Jesse Dougherty tweets that at least one cab driver was already impatient shortly before 7 a.m. Told that the parade might last two hours, the driver responded, “That’s an hour, 45 too long.”

The Capitals won the championship Thursday night in Las Vegas with a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights, and seemingly have been toasting their victory since. The most distinguishing element of a hockey championship is the iconic trophy that remains in the winners’ custody for a year — the Stanley Cup becoming as much of a draw for fans as the athletes who won it — and the Capitals have brought their prize with them virtually wherever they’ve gone since getting off the plane at Dulles Friday afternoon. They were honored at Nationals Park before Saturday afternoon’s baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, and then reveled less formally in the fountains on the Georgetown waterfront, attracting a crowd happy to join the party and document the moments on social media.

[Tracking the Caps: Where the Stanley Cup went during a wild weekend in Washington]

On Monday, team captain Alexander Ovechkin and goaltender Braden Holtby brought the Cup to New York to record an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” introducing host Jimmy Fallon to the so-called Cup Stand maneuver Ovechkin made famous on Saturday.

“Now we can celebrate all together and remember this moment for all our lives,” Ovechkin wrote on Instagram Monday afternoon. “Time to party Caps fans!!!!”

Washington’s last championship in one of the country’s four major professional sports came in January 1992, when the Redskins won the Super Bowl and a crowd estimated at 75,000 turned out to celebrate. That was considerably more modest than the 600,000 revelers who lined Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate a Super Bowl win in 1988, or the 500,000 who lined Constitution Avenue after the team won its first Super Bowl in 1983.

An estimated 700,000 fans attended the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade in February, while Pittsburgh city officials estimated 650,000 people attended the Penguins’ Stanley Cup championship parade last year.

Attending tomorrow’s Washington @Capitals Stanley Cup Victory Parade? Plan ahead and text ALLCAPS to 888-777 to receive free text alerts on safety, transit and weather updates. Encourage friends and family to sign up too! #ALLCAPS — DC Homeland Security (@DC_HSEMA) June 11, 2018

An estimated 5 million people attended the Cubs’ World Series parade in 2016, which is a record for championship parades.

The Capitals’ parade will be marked by a flyover of four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the District of Columbia’s Air National Guard at about 11:25 a.m. The jets will fly a path up the Potomac, ending near Independence and 23rd streets. Aside from the players, those expected to participate in the parade include District Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, the marching bands of Eastern and Ballou high schools, Capitals alumni, longtime season ticket holders and local television and radio personalities.

Federal agencies will be open as usual Tuesday, the Office of Personnel Management announced late Monday, but “the White House is encouraging Federal agencies to grant employees in the Washington, D.C., area 2 hours of administrative leave between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to attend the parade,” OPM said.

Read more from The Post:

What to expect at the Capitals’ parade

Metro, road closures and parking info for the Capitals’ Stanley Cup parade

The Capitals held a Stanley Cup party, and everyone in Washington was invited

Capitals’ beer-drenched Stanley Cup party rages on at Nationals Park

‘It’s never easy,’ but Ted Leonsis delivered D.C. a title and a team to take pride in

‘So many memories’: Abe Pollin’s widow savors Capitals’ Stanley Cup victory