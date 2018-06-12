

Brooks Orpik has a drink. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

After drinking their way across Washington this past weekend, Stanley Cup in tow, the Washington Capitals continued their pseudo frat party on the Mall Tuesday afternoon.

There was beer — a whole lot of beer — and also a championship parade that drew tens of thousands of Capitals fans to Constitution Avenue. Evgeny Kuznetsov exited the team bus carrying a case of Bud Light, and veteran Brooks Orpik tossed beers into the crowd, just as fans in the crowd tossed beers onto the buses.

Things I can tweet now that I have service: Brooks Orpik throwing beer to fans #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UwjDnKApsy — ((( Jacob Bogage ))) (@jacobbogage) June 12, 2018

The parade ended with the Capitals sitting on a stage, which is where players took performed a drinking show. T.J. Oshie drank a beer through his shirt, a feat he also showcased at the Nationals game on Saturday. Orpik, a 37-year-old defenseman, crushed a beer before two teammates hugged him in celebration. Even Matt Niskanen, a low-key veteran defenseman, tilted his head back for a long swig of Bud Light before throwing his pointer finger into the air.



The Caps sing their favorite song. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

“Lastly,” Ovechkin said, once the drinking subsided, after yet another chorus of “We are the champions.”

“Before the year, I said … not we said, I said …”

The Capitals captain paused to gear up for a profanity-laced line.

“We’re not going to be [expletive] suck this year,” he yelled, loosely paraphrasing his preseason prediciton.

“We are Stanley Cup champions!” Ovechkin concluded.

Here are snapshots from the party, starting with Niskanen’s mini chug:

Brooks Orpik:

Nathan Walker:

The downunder chug pic.twitter.com/orIzOhWxFo — Post Sports (@PostSports) June 12, 2018



Nathan Walker (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Chandler Stephenson:

So many drinks pic.twitter.com/DeQL8Ryyo0 — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 12, 2018

And, not to be forgotten, Oshie: