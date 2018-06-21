

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals will start their regular season Oct. 3 at home against the Boston Bruins. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After the NHL’s Wednesday release of every team’s home opener made known the night and opponent for the Capitals’ Stanley Cup banner-raising (Oct. 3 against the Boston Bruins), the league unveiled the rest of Washington’s upcoming slate, including when the Caps will first face former coach Barry Trotz and the New York Islanders.

The Capitals will clash with the Islanders on Nov. 26 on the road, a game you can bet will be circled on the calendars of both teams after Trotz resigned his post for a more lucrative job with the Islanders. The two teams will square off Jan. 18 in Washington, March 1 in New York and April 6 in Washington for the regular season finale.

[Capitals won’t get to troll Penguins with banner raising]

Other featured matchups include two games against Washington’s Stanley Cup finals foe, the Vegas Golden Knights (Oct. 10 in Washington and Dec. 4 in Las Vegas), plus four games against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins, starting with the second game of the season, Oct. 4, in Pittsburgh. That game will be the Penguins’ home opener. The three remaining games are set for Nov. 7 and Dec. 19 in Washington and March 12 in Pittsburgh.

Feb. 12 to 23 will probably produce one of the more challenging stretches when the team embarks on a six-game road trip, its longest of the season. The trip starts in Columbus against the Blue Jackets and swings to the West Coast for games against San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles before concluding back East against Toronto and Buffalo.

[Barry Trotz named Islanders head coach three days after resigning from Capitals]

In all the Capitals will play 12 back-to-backs in the coming season.

Here’s the full schedule for the upcoming season.

Read more on the Capitals:

Barry Trotz named Islanders’ head coach three days after resigning from Capitals

Capitals’ Stanley Cup defense will begin by bolstering roster at NHL draft

‘Lynda, we found fountains!’: Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom get wet at the Bellagio