

The Capitals dealt goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Brooks Orpik to Colorado on Friday night. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

DALLAS — The Washington Capitals traded goaltender Philipp Grubauer and veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik to the Colorado Avalanche for a second-round pick (No. 47 overall) on Friday night at the NHL draft, a move that clears Orpik’s $5.5 million in salary cap space and also gives Grubauer an opportunity to be a starter. The defending Stanley Cup champions now have more than $21 million in cap room to potentially re-sign top defenseman John Carlson and other key pending free agents.

Orpik, 37, is entering the final season of his five-year contract, and though the alternate captain was considered one of the most respected players in Washington’s locker room, he’d been reduced to a third-pairing role, a stay-at-home, physical defenseman in a league that’s trended toward puck-moving and mobile blue liners. Trading Orpik could clear enough cap space for the Capitals to potentially retain Carlson and defenseman Michal Kempny, a top pairing for the team in its run to its first Stanley Cup.

The salary cap jumped to $79.5 million, a $4.5 million increase, but when Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan was asked Thursday night if that was enough space to re-sign pending unrestricted free agents such as Carlson and Kempny, he replied, “I never said that . . . We’ll see how it goes here in negotiations.”

MacLellan met with Carlson’s agent Thursday night, and after the 28-year-old had a career season with 15 goals and 53 assists while averaging more than 25 minutes, he’s expected to get a contract in the neighborhood of $64 million for eight years.

Orpik, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, played an average of 19:22 per game for the Capitals this season. There’s speculation the Avalanche might trade him or buy out the final year of his contract. He was one of the first players MacLellan signed when he first got the GM post four years ago, and in Barry Trotz’s first year as coach during the 2014-15 season, Orpik’s veteran leadership helped usher in a culture change after Washington missed the playoffs and dealt with toxicity in its locker room the year before. Orpik was considered a mentor to several players and called “Batya” by the Russians as a term of endearment that means “dad.” Now, he and Trotz have both departed the organization after Trotz resigned as head coach earlier this week, ushering in a new chapter for the Capitals even as they’re coming off a Stanley Cup.

Grubauer was the incentive for the Avalanche to take Orpik’s contract without Washington retaining any salary. After the Capitals’ championship run reinforced Braden Holtby as the team’s undisputed No. 1 netminder, Grubauer told the organization he wants to be a starter somewhere, and MacLellan said he would try to accommodate those wishes. This is not the first time the organizations have made a deal for a goaltender; the Capitals dealt Semyon Varlamov to Colorado for a first-round pick in 2012, and Grubauer will share the net with Varlamov next season.

MacLellan said Thursday that interest in Grubauer was “pretty good,” and Washington was expected to get a late first-round pick for him. But shedding Orpik’s significant salary while also getting a second-round pick in return and not losing any of the organization’s picks or prospects in the process is a significant victory for MacLellan and speaks to how high Grubauer’s value climbed this season.

He’s coming off a career season with 28 starts, outdueling Holtby down the stretch of the season to start the first two games of the playoffs. In the 27 appearances since he recorded his first win in late November, Grubauer was the steadiest goaltender in the league with a .937 save percentage and a 1.93 goals against average. But he lost his starting job three games into the playoffs, and as a restricted free agent this summer, Washington likely couldn’t have afforded to pay him. Prospect Pheonix Copley is expected to be the backup goaltender next season.

“We would like to thank Brooks and Philipp for all of their contributions to our organization,” MacLellan said in a statement. “Philipp has been a consummate professional and a great teammate and we wish him all the best. Brooks was a great leader and a tremendous role model for our young players in his four years with our organization. This was a difficult move, but the one we felt we needed to make in order to give some flexibility moving forward.”

