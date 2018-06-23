

Michal Kempny was a key part of the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup campaign. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

DALLAS — Though the Washington Capitals now have considerably more money to work with after their cap-clearing trade Friday night, the team hasn’t started spending any of it yet. Washington’s preference would be to sign defenseman John Carlson before the window for the pending unrestricted free agent to meet with other teams opens Sunday at noon, and while MacLellan described the two sides as “really close” Friday night, they nonetheless remain apart.

The Capitals also have extended a contract offer to pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Michal Kempny, according to a person familiar with the situation, but Washington has yet to hear back from Kempny’s agent. Kempny is represented by J.P. Barry, who might have been busy with Russian winger Ilya Kovalchuk on Saturday afternoon. (After a five-year break from the NHL, Kovalchuk has agreed to a three-year deal worth $6.25 million annually with the Los Angeles Kings.)

Carlson and Kempny were the Capitals’ top defensive pairing during the team’s deep playoff run that ended in the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship. Carlson was drafted by Washington in the first round 10 years ago, and he’s been on a team-friendly contract for the past six years that paid him roughly $4 million per season. With Carlson coming off a career year with 15 goals and 53 assists, making him the top-scoring blue-liner in the NHL, while averaging more than 25 minutes per game, his salary is expected to at least double.

Carlson’s agent, Rick Curran, said in a text message Friday night that he was “certainly encouraged by the move to create the necessary cap space,” when Washington packaged veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik (and his $5.5 million cap hit) with backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche. Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has reportedly agreed to an eight-year deal worth $8.25 million per season, and Carlson’s agent is likely pushing for similar terms. Ekman-Larsson is two years younger, but the two have averaged roughly the same points per game. If Carlson hits the open market on July 1, he could only get a seven-year term at most, but he would be the best blue-liner available.

[Capitals trade Philipp Grubauer, Brooks Orpik to Colorado Avalanche for second-round pick]

Though Carlson is the Capitals’ top free agent priority — right-shot, heavy-minute, all-situations defenseman would be incredibly difficult to replace — the team is also high on Kempny after how seamlessly he fit in the lineup over the last three months of the season. Washington traded a third-round pick to Chicago for Kempny in February, and he scored two goals and added three assists in 24 games while averaging 17:42 per game in the postseason. Kempny’s speedy skating was a good complement on the left side of Carlson; Kempny often got back for pucks, which took some burden off Carlson and allowed him to play more aggressive offensively.

Though Carlson could become the second-highest paid player on the Capitals, Kempny’s deal will come in at a significantly lower cap hit. He’s coming off a $900,000 cap hit, and the 27-year-old Czech’s next contract isn’t expected to top $3 million per season. Re-signing both players would mean the Capitals are returning their top nine forwards and top four defensemen, positioning the team to compete for a second straight Stanley Cup.

Washington has more than $21 million to work with now that the salary cap ceiling has jumped to $79.5 million for next season. MacLellan has said that the Capitals’ priorities are Carlson, Kempny, restricted free agent winger Tom Wilson and then the team will “make some decisions after that.” Other notable pending free agents include center Jay Beagle (unrestricted) and right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (restricted).

