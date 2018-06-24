

John Carlson skated with the Stanley Cup after the Capitals ousted the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the finals. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Capitals have agreed to an eight-year, $64 million deal to re-sign top defenseman John Carlson, according to a person with knowledge of the situation Sunday. Carlson was the team’s top free agent priority after the 28-year-old had a career season with 15 goals and 53 assists.

Had Carlson hit the open market July 1, he would have been the NHL’s best blue-liner available, but Washington was the only team that could offer him an eighth year. A cap hit of $8 million makes Carlson the second-highest paid player on the team behind captain Alex Ovechkin.

General Manager Brian MacLellan met with Carlson’s representative, Rick Curran, at the NHL draft in Dallas this weekend, and Washington cleared cap room Friday night by shipping veteran Brooks Orpik (and his $5.5 million cap hit) to the Colorado Avalanche as part of a deal that also included goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

The Capitals still have slightly more than $13 million in salary cap space to work with, and the team has already extended a multiyear offer to pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Michal Kempny, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. Those discussions are expected to continue Monday.

Carlson averaged a career high in ice time (24:47) this season, establishing himself as a true No. 1 defenseman. He scored five goals with 20 assists during Washington’s Stanley Cup run, and retaining him is a significant step in the team’s hopes for repeating as champions. If the Capitals can also re-sign Kempny, they will be bringing back their top four defensemen along with their top nine forwards.

This story will be updated.