

Todd Reirden is the leading candidate to get the Capitals’ head coaching job. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Though the Washington Capitals remain without a head coach at the start of its annual development camp Tuesday, its AHL affilliate filled its head coaching vacancy.

The Hershey Bears announced the hiring of Spencer Carbery to replace Troy Mann, whose contract was not renewed after the Bears missed the playoffs last season. Carbery spent the past season as assistant coach for the AHL’s Providence Bruins. He previously coached in the ECHL and the Ontario Hockey League.

Usually the Bears’ head coach organizes the on-ice work at the development camp, but Carbery was not in attendance Tuesday. Instead a mix of Hershey Bears staff, including Reid Cashman, a Bears’ assistant coach still on staff, some coaches from the Capitals’ ECHL team in South Carolina and a handful of coaching invitees conducted the prospects.

Meanwhile the head coaching position in Washington remains vacant after Barry Trotz resigned last week. MacLellan said associate coach Todd Reirden will be interviewed to replace him this week. If that goes well, Washington will pursue Reirden as its next head coach, and MacLellan has acknowledged that it’s his job to lose. Reirden was at Kettler on Tuesday morning, watching drills from a perch overlooking the ice. Capitals assistant coach Blaine Forsythe joined him, as did several scouts and members from the front office.

Goaltending coach Scott Murray was on the ice helping with drills, and director of goaltending Mitch Korn roamed around the facility. Korn’s contract expires July 1, and with Trotz recently named the Islanders’ new coach, Korn could follow him to New York in the coming weeks. Assistant coach Lane Lambert, who’s been given permission to look for coaching opportunities elsewhere, was not visible at the Capitals’ practice rink on Tuesday. He’s also likely to join Trotz’s Islanders staff.

MacLellan has been busy with the NHL draft in Dallas, where he traded goaltender Philipp Grubauer and veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik on Friday night, and then he re-signed defenseman John Carlson to a massive eight-year, $64 million deal Sunday night, so it’s not surprising that a new head coach has yet to be named. The organization also had to extend qualifying offers to pending restricted free agents by Monday at 5 p.m., and the Capitals are still working to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Michal Kempny.

#caps D Michal Kempny: "I don't want to change things that work. So my prioroty for next season is to re-sign w/ Caps. We will see what happens." — Roman Jedlicka (@jedli) June 26, 2018

MacLellan and Reirden had some discussions Monday and are expected to have a formal interview this week. If all goes well, a head-coaching announcement could follow, perhaps while development camp is still going on.