

Devante Smith-Pelly is close to signing a $1 million contract extension to remain with the Capitals. (John Locher/Associated Press)

The Washington Capitals are on the verge of a one-year contract extension with right wing Devante Smith-Pelly, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The deal, which could be signed as soon as tonight, comes just two days after the team chose not to tender a qualifying offer to the 26-year-old.

Without a qualifying offer, Smith-Pelly was scheduled to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Instead, he is only a signature away from remaining in Washington for the 2018-19 season.

Smith-Pelly was one of the Capitals’ top players in their run to a Stanley Cup championship, scoring seven even-strength goals in 24 playoff games to match his regular season total. He played mostly on the fourth line, but he was also occasionally used in a top-six role, temporarily promoted to the top line beside center Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin when Tom Wilson was suspended for three playoff games. Smith-Pelly’s strong postseason play would have made him a coveted free agent, and he turned down more lucrative one- and two-year contracts elsewhere because of an emotional attachment to Washington, a source said.

“He’s become a big part of the team,” Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said earlier this month. “He brings good energy, he’s a good teammate, he’s well-liked. I mean, you could tell teammates really migrate toward him and like him, and then the crowd also likes him. They’re chanting ‘D-S-P’ all of the time. So it’s been fun how he’s got everybody to embrace him and his personality.”

[Goalie Ilya Samsonov gets a taste of what’s coming]

With Smith-Pelly a restricted free agent, the Capitals owned his rights and tendering a qualifying offer to maintain those is typically just a formality. Because Smith-Pelly made the league minimum salary of $650,000 last season, a qualifying offer would have been $715,000, which Smith-Pelly would have almost certainly rejected, as most restricted free agents do. But at 26, Smith-Pelly is arbitration-eligible, and with Washington concerned about salary-cap constraints, the team feared he would have a strong case if negotiations went to arbitration, in which an arbitrator rules on either a one-year or two-year salary. Had Smith-Pelly been awarded a larger salary than the Capitals were prepared to pay, the team would be stuck paying that amount.

The deal is for $1 million, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

By not qualifying Smith-Pelly on Monday, the two sides were able to avoid the arbitration process and find common ground for an extension before July 1. Smith-Pelly scored seven goals with nine assists during 75 regular-season games. He signed with the Capitals a year ago after the last year of his contract was bought out by the New Jersey Devils, and he called this year with the Capitals “the best” of his life.

“On the ice and off the ice, I feel like this is the best situation I’ve been in,” Smith-Pelly said two weeks ago.

Read more on the Capitals:

Prospect Lucas Johansen tries to strike a balance

As Caps development camp starts, team is still without a coach

Svrluga: The Caps’ new season has begun, and they’re all about their business

John Carlson re-signs for eight years, $64 million