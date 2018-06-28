

Michal Kempny, scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent, instead is expected to remain with the Capitals and sign a multiyear extension. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Though the deal is still being finalized, defenseman Michal Kempny is on the verge of a multiyear extension with the Washington Capitals, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Retaining Kempny means the defending Stanley Cup champions will have their top four defensemen back next season.

Kempny’s extension, first reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger, is the latest move in what’s been a busy week for the Capitals. They cleared cap space by trading veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik (and his $5.5 million cap hit) along with goaltender Philipp Grubauer to a draft choice. Washington then re-signed top defenseman John Carlson to an eight-year, $64 million deal Monday, two days before they agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million contract with right wing Devante Smith-Pelly.

[Capitals, Devante Smith-Pelly agree to one-year extension]

The Capitals kept another pending unrestricted free agent from hitting the open market on July 1 by agreeing to terms with Kempny, a trade-deadline addition who played a crucial role in the first title in franchise history.

The Capitals dealt a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in February for Kempny, who played in every playoff game and had two goals with three assists. Kempny’s strong skating complemented Carlson well on a top pairing for Washington — he was often the one going back for pucks, taking some of the burden off Carlson, who could then be more offensive. Kempny’s arrival stabilized a porous blue line to the point that it became a strength for the Capitals in the postseason.

“I thought he was a great player,” Carlson said. “He made a huge impact on our team. When he got here, I thought we kind of started to play our best hockey maybe 10, 15 games after he got here, and then I thought he played awesome in the playoffs. He’s a great player, a great defender and he can skate. So that’s pretty much textbook what you want to have on your team and certainly, I think we play well together.”

It was a good fit for Kempny, too, which is why the 27-year-old Czech turned down heavy interest from other teams to stay with the Capitals. Kempny had been a healthy scratch for half the season in Chicago, but he praised Washington’s coaching staff for helping his game develop to the point where he was skating 16:45 per game in the regular season and 17:42 in the playoffs. During his end-of-season interview two weeks ago, Kempny said he “definitely” wanted to return to the Capitals, and he and associate coach Todd Reirden discussed an offseason regimen. Reirden has been interviewed for the team’s coaching vacancy and is the overwhelming favorite to land the job.

“When I came here, I had really, really great meetings with the coaches,” Kempny said earlier this month. “I sat down with Todd, and he told me about the way we want to go — and we did. The plan work out very well. I can’t be happier. It’s been an amazing three months for me.”

#caps D Michal Kempny: "I don't want to change things that work. So my prioroty for next season is to re-sign w/ Caps. We will see what happens." — Roman Jedlicka (@jedli) June 26, 2018

With Kempny’s deal near done, the Capitals have checked off their top unrestricted free agent priorities. Right wing Tom Wilson is a restricted free agent who could sign a long-term deal, but because Washington’s owns the 24-year-old’s negotiating rights, there is less of a rush on that contract, and it’s rare for such players not to remain on the team that holds those rights. The Capitals have set repeating as Stanley Cup champions as their goal, and bringing back their top four defensemen as well as their top nine forwards will have them well-positioned to do so.

Read more:

From college star, to Stanley Cup champ, back to prospect: The wild ride of Shane Gersich

Capitals’ Ilya Samsanov gets a taste of the rough road ahead

Capitals’ prospect Lucas Johansen tries to strike the right balance

As Capitals development camp opens, team is still without a coach