The Washington Capitals have named Todd Reirden as their next head coach, promoting the team’s top assistant after Barry Trotz’s sudden resignation last week. This will be the 46-year-old’s first NHL head-coaching job, and he inherits a Stanley Cup-winning roster that has just two seasons left with superstars Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom under contract together.

The Capitals don’t reveal contract terms for coaches per team policy.

The move is not a surprise considering the Capitals have long been grooming Reirden for a head coaching role and he has been on the cusp of such an opportunity with other teams. Reirden was a finalist for Calgary’s head job in 2016, and the Capitals promoted him to associate head coach later that summer. He ran the start of Washington’s training camp entering the following season as Trotz served as an assistant coach for Team Canada at the World Cup. Reirden was prohibited from interviewing for head-coaching jobs last summer as part of the agreement for that promotion, though he would have been allowed to go elsewhere this summer. With Trotz coaching this past season on the last of his four-year deal, Reirden was widely considered to be his in-house replacement.

He has worked primarily with Washington’s defensemen for the past four years and has earned a reputation for molding blue-liners. Since the start of the 2014 season, the Capitals have allowed the fewest goals per game (2.16) in the league with 28.4 shots against in that time. Though Washington struggled defensively during this past regular season because of significant personnel turnover with the defense corps last summer, stingy play became the team’s identity during its deep playoff run.

Some continuity in the coaching staff with the Capitals coming off the franchise’s first championship is expected to be a popular decision in the locker room, especially with how popular Reirden is with players. He regularly worked with the Capitals’ defensemen on an individual basis, reviewing video of shifts with each of them after games. Defensemen Brooks Orpik and Matt Niskanen both worked with Reirden at his previous stop in Pittsburgh, and pending unrestricted free agent John Carlson has enjoyed career years working with Reirden with the 28-year-old’s 15 goals and 53 assists leading league defenders in scoring this season. Dmitry Orlov has similarly blossomed into a top-pairing defenseman under Reirden’s tutelage.

“I thought he was crucial for my career and just changed kind of a few things how I looked at the game, changed a few things with the D that I think really benefited everyone on D and made it pretty clear what he expected of us and allowed us to go out there and do the rest,” Carlson said Monday.

That emphasis on development is what made Reirden a favorite to replace Trotz. General Manager Brian MacLellan said in the wake of Trotz’s resignation last week that Washington was looking for “someone that’s up to date on the modern game.”

“Someone that’s progressive, looking to try different things,” MacLellan said as he listed the important traits of potential candidates. “Someone who has good relationships with players. They communicate and can teach, make players better. It’s becoming a developmental league where guys are coming in as not-fully developed products. We need a guy that can bring young players along because more and more we’re going to use young players as the higher-end guys make more money.”

