

Nic Dowd, right, is joining the Capitals. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

With the Washington Capitals bringing back almost their entire roster from their recent Stanley Cup championship, the first day of NHL free agency went as expected for the team — quiet. As other clubs have entered into bidding wars, Washington has used July 1 for depth signings the past three years, preferring to promote from within or upgrade through trade.

The Capitals’ first fringe move came within the first hour of free agency, signing 28-year-old center Nic Dowd to a one-year, $650,000 deal, the league minimum. With Jay Beagle leaving the organization for a four-year, $12 million contract in Vancouver, Dowd will offer some veteran competition at Beagle’s old fourth-line center role. Within 10 minutes of the Dowd signing, the Capitals also announced a two-year extension for prospect center Travis Boyd, who was a pending restricted free agent. Boyd’s contract has an average annual value of $800,000.

It seems that Washington’s preference is for versatile forward Chandler Stephenson to stay at wing after his dynamic play there during the Capitals’ deep postseason run, so Dowd and Boyd are expected to vie to replace Beagle as the team’s next fourth-line center. Though Beagle acknowledged disappointment with his own point production last season — seven goals and 15 assists in 79 games, Washington could miss his penalty-killing and 58.5 faceoff percentage. The third-longest tenured player on the team behind superstars Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, Beagle was also one of the most respected within in the locker room.

“We waited [for Washington] obviously quite awhile, and then when teams started reaching out, [Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan] called my agent and said, ‘The Caps are not going to be there,’ ” Beagle said on a conference call Sunday. “So, we kind of left it at that. I’m still planning on obviously calling Mac here soon just to talk to him and thank him for everything and the opportunity to play there.”

In the three-plus weeks since winning the Stanley Cup, the Capitals have focused on keeping their championship group together, re-signing defensemen John Carlson to a massive eight-year, $64 million contract and Michal Kempny to a four-year, $10 million deal. But Washington has been hesitant to hand out contracts longer than a year for depth players because young forwards Jakub Vrana and Andre Burakovsky are scheduled to be restricted free agents next summer, and the Capitals want to account for that as salary cap constraints have become routine each summer. That took them out of the running for Beagle, who at 32 years old benefited from a thin free agent class for centers and was able to nearly double his salary because of a bidding war.

Washington traded veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik and goaltender Philipp Grubauer to the Colorado Avalanche last week in a cap-clearing deal, and those two players along with Beagle and depth forward Alex Chiasson are expected to be the only roster turnover for the Capitals. Washington may also look to add a veteran defenseman in free agency to play alongside Christian Djoos on the third pairing, but the team isn’t expected to sign a goaltender, comfortable with Pheonix Copley ascending to the role of Braden Holtby’s backup. That’s a position that can be upgraded through in-season trade, if need be.

The signing of Dowd and the extension for Boyd are to address the vacancy at fourth-line center left by Beagle’s departure. The organization also added a pair of veteran centers, Michael Sgarbossa and Jayson Megna, to one-year, two way contracts. They’re expected to play in the American Hockey League next season.

The 24-year-old Boyd played in eight games for the Capitals this season after making his NHL debut against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 4, and he appeared in one playoff game, a second-round series-clinching Game 6 win against Pittsburgh. Boyd, a sixth-round pick by the Capitals in 2016, scored 15 goals with 32 assists in 61 games in the American Hockey League this season.

Dowd was traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Canucks last season, and in 56 games, he averaged a 10:32 time on ice and finished the season with three goals and one assist. Without Beagle, the Capitals are low on right-handed draws, and Dowd fills that need; he won 51 percent of his faceoffs last season. Though last season was a poor one for Dowd in offensive production, he scored six goals with 16 assists in Los Angeles two years ago.

Washington hasn’t made a splashy move on July 1 since signing Justin Williams to a two-year deal before the 2015-16 season. The past three starts of free agency have featured additions similar to Dowd — low risk and low cost with the potential for reward. The Capitals inked Brett Connolly two years ago, and he’s scored 15 goals in each season since. Last summer, Washington signed right wing Devante Smith-Pelly, and after he scored seven playoff goals, he got a one-year, $1 million extension.

Most of the July 1 spotlight was on superstar center John Tavares, who opted not to re-sign with the New York Islanders in favor of a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. With a center depth that includes Tavares, Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri, the Maple Leafs could now be the top challenger to the Capitals’ bid to repeat as champions.

