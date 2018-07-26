

Mitch Korn, left, shown with Capitals goalie Braden Holtby. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

One of the Washington Capitals‘ most valued assistants has followed former head coach Barry Trotz to the New York Islanders.

Mitch Korn, Washington’s director of goaltending, will take on the same position in New York, the Islanders announced Thursday. Korn had instructed goaltenders for Trotz since 1998 with Nashville. When Trotz moved on from Washington after a contract dispute, the team generally thought Korn’s days in the District were also numbered.

Korn spent four years with the Capitals, the first three as the team’s goaltending coach. Last season, Korn promoted deputy Scott Murray and took the title “director of goaltending,” signifying a more hands-off and developmental approach to netminding throughout the Capitals’ minor league system.

Korn coached all-time great Dominik Hasek to four Vezina Trophies as the NHL’s top goaltender in the 1990s before he helped Capitals starter Braden Holtby win the award two seasons ago. He will inherit a goalie room in New York that lacks a star-caliber backstop. Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss will fight for the starting job after first-stringer Jaroslav Halák left to join the Boston Bruins earlier this month.

