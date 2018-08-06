

Todd Reirden has some new assistants. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Capitals announced Monday that assistants Scott Arniel and Reid Cashman have joined Blaine Forsythe on Todd Reirden’s coaching staff.

Arniel, who played 731 NHL games as a winger for the Jets, Sabres and Bruins from 1981 to 1992, was head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2010 to 2012 and spent the last five seasons as an associate coach with the New York Rangers. The 55-year-old also was a head coach in the American Hockey League, leading the Manitoba Moose to the Calder Cup finals in 2009.

[Tom Wilson takes his turn with the Stanley Cup in Toronto]

Cashman, 35, has been an assistant coach the past two years with the Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ top farm team. Before that, he was an assistant at Quinnipiac University, helping lead his alma mater to the Frozen Four in 2013 and 2015. Cashman spent nearly all of his career in the minors and at one point played a season under Reirden at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Reports from last month suggested that Cashman will coach the Capitals’ defensemen.