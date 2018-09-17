

Pheonix Copley stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced in Sunday’s preseason game against the Bruins in Boston. (Steven Senne/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Last season seemed to reveal something about goaltender Braden Holtby’s ideal workload. He played fewer than 60 regular-season games for the first time since the 2013-14 season, and then had the sharpest playoff performance of his career in the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup run. That may have indicated that Holtby benefited from the extra rest, but he saw things differently.

“I’m not a guy who likes time off,” Holtby said. “Through the playoffs was the best I’ve felt because I was playing every day. That’s just the way I like to do it. I find it easier when I’m playing. I find it really difficult when I’m not. That’s just the way I work.”

He’ll almost certainly get his wish and be in net more often this season. The Capitals traded backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer to the Colorado Avalanche this summer after he started 28 games last year and was initially the team’s playoff starter because he outplayed Holtby down the stretch. Pheonix Copley is expected to replace Grubauer as Holtby’s understudy, and as Washington General Manager Brian MacLellan put it, “it’s going to be a different environment.” Grubauer had three years of experience, while Copley has appeared in just two NHL games.

“We’re going to have to ease Copley into it,” MacLellan said. “We’re going to have to challenge him and see how he handles it.”

Though the Capitals have all but anointed him the backup, Copley still thought he had something to prove in the preseason opener. He played the first 32:05 against Boston on Sunday and saved 21 of the 22 shots he faced. The highlight was the sprawling right-pad stop he made on Bruins center David Krejci early in the first period, and then two more point-blank chances just like it. His American Hockey League numbers last season were pedestrian — a 2.91 goals against average and an .896 save percentage in 41 appearances — but that may have had more to do with a difficult recovery from a groin injury he suffered at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

“He’s been able to overcome the injury, and I think that was a nice thing to see from him at the end of the year, that he was officially healthy again,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said after Sunday’s preseason game. “I think that’s why were able to, at least initially here, go ahead with the decision of giving him the opportunity as the backup initially until someone else takes that from him. For me, he was a real standout today.”

Goaltending coach Scott Murray said he and Copley have focused on how to stop lateral plays, the highest-danger scoring chances, but he expects Holtby to play a lot early in the season.

“As Cops grows as a goalie at this level and increases his production and confidence, then I think he’s going to be a guy that’ll earn ice time and obviously help Braden get rest when he needs,” Murray said.

Holtby played a league-high 73 games in 2014-15, but his workload has steadily gone down since then. When he struggled in February, the Capitals turned to Grubauer for three straight starts as Holtby got a “reset.” The two then split time for the last month of the regular season, and Holtby supplanted Grubauer as the playoff starter after just two games. From there, he was at his best, with a 2.19 goals against average and a .922 save percentage. Holtby and Murray think the reset had more to do with his turnaround than the spell itself.

“It’s a long year for sure, especially when you go through a playoff run and especially when you’ve played multiple years where you’re getting a ton of games and more than a lot of guys that are getting No. 1 roles,” Murray said. “I think it was important to get rest, but I think he also learned more about himself when he went through that tough time and he was an unbelievable pro. As much as rest was important, I think him understanding what he needed to do in that scenario made him a better goalie coming out of that.”

Said MacLellan: “It’s probably different every year. You’d probably have to ask Holts how it affected him. Maybe the mental rest helped, too, the resetting. I think the year will play itself out. I don’t think you can plan it — how much do we want to play a No. 2, how much do we want to play a No. 1. Holtby traditionally has been a guy who likes a lot of work. He gets into a rhythm, and he likes to be in that rhythm. Maybe because Grubauer got that big chunk of games, when Holts got out of it, he found his rhythm later, which benefited us. I don’t know that we as an organization could time that. It just worked in our favor last year.”

No goaltender started more than 70 games last season — Edmonton’s Cam Talbot made a league-high 67 starts — and perhaps with more speed and skill in the NHL than ever before due to the emphasis on shot volume, the days of top netminders getting 70-plus games are in the past. Holtby has been unique in his heavy workload and a track record of staying relatively healthy. Ilya Samsonov, Washington’s 2015 first-round pick and the organization’s top prospect, is the Capitals’ goaltender of the future, but with this being his first season in North America, he’s expected to spend the year in the AHL. If Washington needs to upgrade at the backup goaltender spot, it’ll likely be through trade or waivers.

But at least to start the season, the role is Copley’s to lose.

“Really there is nothing for certain,” Copley said. “Everything you have to earn. That’s my mentality, and every time I’m on the ice I want to prove that I’m the guy for that spot.”

