

Travis Boyd, left, is one of the candidates to become the Capitals’ fourth-line center. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Stripping away any pretense in the search to replace longtime center Jay Beagle, the Washington Capitals played both Travis Boyd and Nic Dowd in their preseason home opener Tuesday night, two players on the same team but still competing for the one vacancy in the lineup — fourth-line center.

They each played to their strengths in the 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena. Dowd was better in the dot, winning 12 of 17 faceoffs, and showed off his penalty-kill experience, while Boyd had more jump offensively, recording three shots on goal. There will likely be room for both to make the opening night roster, especially because they are both on one-way contracts and would need waivers to be sent down to the American Hockey League. The center the Capitals ultimately decide to dress, though, might depend on the identity Washington wants for its new-look fourth line.

Beagle, who signed as a free agent with the Vancouver Canucks, was a master of faceoffs last season. He won 58.5 percent of his draws, the majority of which were in the defensive zone, and he was the Capitals’ top penalty-killing forward. Dowd would seem to best fit that role — “There’s no hiding behind the fact that they lost a right-handed centerman who took a lot of faceoffs, and thus I’m here as a right-handed centerman,” he said — but Beagle also found ways to chip in offensively. Though he was used in a mostly defensive role, he scored seven goals and had 15 assists in 79 games last season.

General Manager Brian MacLellan said last week that he wants a fourth line with “a little bit more skill, a little more speed.” Boyd, who played in eight games last season and was an extra for the majority of Washington’s Stanley Cup run, might fit that billing better.

“I think he seems a step quicker than he was last year at this time,” Coach Todd Reirden said. “I think he’s someone that gained a lot of experience even though he wasn’t playing through the Stanley Cup run. I think he got just enough of a taste of it that it really helped him train at a different level. In my discussions with him this summer, he was able to obviously raise the Cup in Vegas, and that’s an amazing thing to be a part of it. When you’re in that role you want to be a part of something. You want to play a bigger role, and I think that’s some things that a guy like that was really able to use as motivation this summer. I liked his game and his ability to add offensively and do some things that way.”

But Boyd won just 40 percent of his faceoffs, and he didn’t get much shorthanded experience in the AHL last season — he mentioned he wants to improve in both of those areas. The 25-year-old was drafted seven years ago in the sixth round, and he has had to be patient. He made his NHL debut in December, and despite being one of the Hershey Bears’ top scorers, this is the closest he has ever been to making the big club’s roster out of training camp, much less sticking around for a full season.

“Obviously there’s open competition for a spot or two, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to win it,” Boyd said on Monday.

Dowd, 28, signed with the Capitals in free agency, and Reirden said he has been “as expected.” But after Dowd recorded just three goals and one assist in 56 games with Vancouver and Los Angeles last season, he wants to show his offensive ability is better represented by the six goals and 16 assists he recorded with the Kings during the 2016-17 season. He said he “was trying to think the game too much” Tuesday night, but don’t expect that to be the last time he and Boyd go head-to-head this preseason.

“We’ll continue to see that competition play itself out here,” Reirden said.

Read more on the Capitals:

The Capitals’ newest Russian has arrived. Now Sergei Shumakov needs to get up to speed.

What does a rookie backup goaltender mean for Braden Holtby’s workload?

To win ‘back-to-back’ Stanley Cups, Capitals know slow start could be costly

D.C. Sports Bog: Alex Ovechkin celebrates birthday with balloons, fruit tart and Peking duck