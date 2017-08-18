Capt. Brian Goodman of the 527th Space Aggressor Squadron ensures equipment is ready before a mission to disrupt a unit’s space capabilities during exercise Red Flag on July 21, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Tech. Sgt. David Salanitri/Air Force)

President Trump has directed that Cyber Command, the Pentagon’s offensive cyber force, will become its own unified military command in a move that is meant to strengthen cyberspace operations and bolster U.S. defenses.

“The elevation of United States Cyber Command demonstrates our increased resolve against cyberspace threats and will help reassure our allies and partners and deter our adversaries,” Trump said in a statement Friday.

Cyber Command was formed in 2010 from two smaller organizations subordinate to Strategic Command, the same military body responsible for U.S. missile defenses. Since its beginning, it has been led by the director of the NSA, which is currently Navy Adm. Michael Rogers.

Trump’s move means that Cyber Command will become the 10th unified command in the U.S. military, putting it on par with the main combatant commands, such as Central Command.

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Kenneth P. Rapuano told reporters Friday that Trump’s announcement was only the beginning of a process. Rapuano said that for Cyber Command to become a unified command, it requires the nomination and appointment of a new leader. Currently, he said, there is no timeline for Rogers to be replaced or assume the command. Rapuano added that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has been directed to recommend a candidate for the role.

Rapuano called the move “a natural next step” for the command and did not rule out the possibility of a civilian leader.

“United States Cyber Command’s elevation will also help streamline command and control of time-sensitive cyberspace operations by consolidating them under a single commander with authorities commensurate with the importance of such operations,” Trump said in the statement. “Elevation will also ensure that critical cyberspace operations are adequately funded.”

Trump also said that Mattis is “examining the possibility” of separating Cyber Command from the NSA and that he will announce recommendations on that possibility “at a later date.”

Republican Sens. John McCain (Ariz.) and Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), both outspoken lawmakers on defense issues, praised Trump’s decision.

“While we welcome this elevation, there is much more to be done to prepare our nation and our military to meet our cybersecurity challenges,” McCain said in a statement. “We must develop a clear policy and strategy for deterring and responding to cyber threats.”