

A Marine Corps color guard is shown here at the Home of the Commandants in Southeast Washington. (Marine Corps)

A Marine who was standing guard at the home of the Marine Corps commandant in Washington was hospitalized Friday morning after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities and Marine officials said.

The incident was reported to authorities at 8:06 a.m., and response teams found a male Marine with one gunshot wound, said Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department. A Marine official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said the wound is believed to have occurred from a negligent discharge but that authorities are investigating whether it was the case.

The Marine, taken to George Washington University Hospital for treatment, is currently in fair and stable condition, said Capt. Colleen McFadden, a Marine spokeswoman. Buchanan said the Marine was in critical condition when he was found by emergency responders.

The incident could mark at least the second time in five years that a Marine suffered a gunshot wound at Marine Barracks Washington due to a negligent discharge. In 2013, a 19-year-old Marine suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The Home of the Commandants is effectively a living museum, with Gen. Robert B. Neller currently residing there. It was first established in 1801 and is one of the few government buildings not burned by the British as they marched on Washington in August 1814 as part of the War of 1812.

Marine Barracks Washington and the Home of the Commandants is home to “Evening Parades” each Friday during the summer, during which the Marine Corps band, drum and bugle corps, color guard and silent drill platoon perform. McFadden said the event is expected to proceed as scheduled.