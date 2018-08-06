

A bicyclist demonstrates the Strava fitness app. (Tracy A. Woodward/The Washington Post)

The Pentagon announced Monday that it is putting new restrictions on U.S. troops carrying electronics, following revelations early this year that information they were sharing online could be collated to determine the locations of U.S. bases and units abroad.

U.S. troops and civilian Defense Department employees are now prohibited from using geolocation features or functionality on government-issued and personal devices while in locations identified as “operational areas,” according to a new memo signed by Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan. The policy applies to fitness trackers, cellphones, smartwatches and other electronics that can be tracked using GPS technology.

Shanahan said in the memo, dated Aug. 3 and released Monday, that the rapidly evolving market of devices, applications and services using geolocation “presents significant risk” to U.S. troops and Defense Department employees. Geolocation, he said, “can expose information, locations, routines and numbers” of Defense Department personnel and “potentially create unintended security consequences and increased risk to the joint force and mission.”

[U.S. soldiers are revealing sensitive and dangerous information by jogging]

The change comes more than seven months after an international security student, Nathan Ruser, reviewed information released by the GPS tracking company Strava and discovered that a “global heat map” it provided could be used to map the locations of U.S. troops and other security forces abroad. The map showed bright spots of activity in places such as Syria and Somalia, where there were otherwise few users of fitness trackers.



A portion of the Strava Labs heat map from Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan, made by tracking activities. (Screenshot)

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis ordered a review of personal electronics and fitness trackers afterward and initially left open the possibility that the use of electronics in stateside locations such as the Pentagon could be drastically curtailed. In May, he opted for a more moderate step, allowing them on many bases and facilities while banning them from secure areas inside.

There was little clarity Monday on how the new policy banning U.S. troops from using geolocation will be enforced. Army Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said potential penalties will be determined on a case-by-case basis by commanders in the field.

“One of the things about the policy is that we wanted to make sure that as we were developing it, we were very clear about giving commanders latitude…to make decisions on the ground,” Manning said. “It would depend on how egregious the infraction was, obviously.”