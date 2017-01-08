‘Zootopia’s’ Golden Globe win just made it the official animation Oscar favorite



Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) in Disney’s “Zootopia.” (Walt Disney Animation 2016)

“ZOOTOPIA” has everything working in its favor ahead of the Jan. 24 announcement of the Oscar nominations.

The Disney hit blends engaging art with one of the year’s best animated stories. Its theme of overcoming differences in politically divisive and fearmongering times feels of-the-moment. And on Sunday night, the CGI smash won the Golden Globe Award for best animated film over solid competition, including Disney’s “Moana.”

Disney has now won the Globes’s animated film honor a dominating nine out of 11 times.

From the stage Sunday, the effusive filmmakers thanked “Zootopia” executive producer John Lasseter, who a decade ago won the first animated film Golden Globe, for “Cars 2.”

“Zootopia” has received mostly positive reviews and was the only non-sequel to top $1 billion in worldwide gross last year.

Among “Zootopia’s” directors, Rich Moore is previously Oscar-nominated for directing Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012), and Byron Howard has a nomination for directing Disney’s “Bolt” (2008).

