2017 IS the single greatest year in superhero movie history.

At least if you put stock in the statistics over at Rotten Tomatoes, which has just updated its rankings of the best in cinematic spandex, on the heels of “Thor: Ragnarok’s” release last week.

According to this super-Tomatometer, four of the five greatest superhero movies ever were released this year.

“Ragnarok” is No. 5 (with 105.67 percent), while also in the top 5 are this year’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (No. 4, with 105.97 percent) and “Logan” (No. 2, with 107.97 percent).

And the best superhero film ever? It’s Patty Jenkins’s summer smash “Wonder Woman” (108.57 percent) — a Rotten Tomatoes crown that brought social-media whoops from both Jenkins and the film’s title star, Gal Gadot.

That aggregate title might even help “Wonder Woman” make its case for Oscars and other awards.

This is incredible!!! So grateful for working w/ such amazing ppl & for your amazing reviews @RottenTomatoes https://t.co/diqJQab7zE — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 7, 2017

The only non-2017 film to crack Rotten Tomatoes’s Top 5 is 2008’s “The Dark Knight” (106.23 percent). The WB/DC movie in the No. 3 slot despite often being considered the best superhero film ever.

The standard metric at Rotten Tomatoes, of course, is the “Tomatometer” score, the percentage of reviews by critics that are positive. But with its Best Superhero Movies of All Time rankings that the site started earlier this year, Rotten Tomatoes provides weighted scores that adjust for the total number of reviews each film has received.

Under these Bayes-weighted rankings, Pixar’s 2004 smash “The Incredibles” — the top widely reviewed superhero film on the site based on its 97 percent Tomatometer score — drops to No. 9 on the best superhero movie of all time list, with an adjusted score of 103.39 percent. “Iron Man” is No. 7.

This year’s roster looks even more impressive when you consider that it has five of the list’s top 10 titles; WB/DC’s “The Lego Batman Movie” (103.18 percent) sits at No. 10. Among other 2017 releases, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ (97.17 percent) is ranked No. 18. (Worth noting: The jury is still out on DC’s “Justice League,” which arrives Nov. 17).

The previous contenders for “best year ever” would have been: 2008, with “The Dark Knight,” “Iron Man” and “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” (No. 23); 2014, with “Guardians of the Galaxy” (No. 11), “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (No. 12), “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (No. 15) and “Big Hero 6″ (No. 19); and 2016, with “Captain America: Civil War” (No. 8), “Doctor Strange” (No. 14) and “Deadpool” (No. 21). In other words: None of them comes close to 2017’s level.

So can 2018 top the head-turning 2017? The challenge will fall to “The Black Panther,” “Aquaman” and a host of franchise sequels, including “Deadpool 2,” “The Incredibles 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

