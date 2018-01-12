

Anthony Russo / The New Yorker 2018

ON THURSDAY, The Washington Post reported that President Trump, in discussing immigration and the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA, decried protections for immigrants from what he called such “shithole” countries such as Haiti, El Salvador and African nations.

By Friday, freelance artist Anthony Russo had turned around, in creative response, the latest New Yorker cover, titled “In the Hole.”

The art tellingly does not show Trump’s face, instead letting the reader visually infer the president’s presence from the buttercream-colored comb-forward hairstyle peeping out of the dark hole.



Anthony Russo / The New Yorker 2018

Trump has been a frequent “cover boy” for The New Yorker since his inauguration.

Last year, Barry BLitt illustrated popular covers that featured the president in a Chaplin-esque “modern clown” pose and flitting about Russian leader Putin in “Eustace Vladimirovich Tilley.”

Barry BLitt / The New Yorker 2017

After the tragic Charlottesville protests last summer, The New Yorker’s cover titled “Blowhard,” by David Plunkert, depicted Trump as a figure of open hatred.



Illustrated by David Plunkert. (The New Yorker)

“We can’t let the images be too timid,” art editor Françoise Mouly told The Post’s Comic Riffs at that time. “When the president of the United States equivocates on matters of hate and xenophobia, artists should not.”

Read more:

Here are the best cartoons about the profane and wild week in Washington

‘Year One’: Time magazine’s striking new cover literally shows the fire and fury of Trump

Trump derides protections for immigrants from ‘shithole’ countries