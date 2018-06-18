

Sarah Gomez-Lane’s Doodle 4 Google entry. (Google 2018)

SARAH GOMEZ-LANE, a Virginia first-grader, has her career sights set on science. On Monday, Google is celebrating her vision as an artist, as well.

The Bay Area tech company announced that Sarah is the winner of its national Doodle 4 Google contest, the K-12 student art competition that drew more than 180,000 entries from 53 U.S. states and territories.

Sarah, a 6-year-old who attends Spring Elementary School in Falls Church, was creatively inspired by her fascination with fossils.

“The things on my Doodle are my favorite dinosaurs,” she said of her winning work, titled “Dino Doodle.” “Dinosaurs inspire me to study more to be a paleontologist. The shovel is for my future job!”

The artworks were judged on such criteria as artistic merit, creativity and theme communication.

“We immediately fell in love with Sarah’s creative interpretation of the ‘D4G’ theme, her use of dinosaurs to depict the Google logo, and her big ambitions for her future career, especially at such a young age,” Google said in announcing the winner. “We hope that her design will inspire other students to explore aspects of STEM or the arts that spark their imagination.”

As the national winner, Sarah will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, as well as a cross-country trip to Google headquarters, where she will meet with the team of artists and engineers who will turn her art into an interactive Doodle.

Other nationally recognized work included entries from Washington, D.C. (“Marine Life”) and Maryland (“The Sounds of Music Create Beauty”).

The Doodle 4 Google judging panel — which had winnowed the entries down to 10 finalists — included such athletes as Olympian medalists Laurie Hernandez and Ibtihaj Muhammad and former major leaguer Carlos Beltran; actors Neil Patrick Harris and Ty Burrell; former Teen Vogue editor in chief Elaine Welteroth; and Sydney Chaffee, the 2017 national Teacher of the Year.

Read more:

