

Disney/Pixar’s superhero family soars in “The Incredibles 2.” (Disney/Pixar)

ONCE AGAIN, the usual rules just don’t apply when it comes to Pixar.

How many other studios can you name, for instance, that can wait more than a decade between an original film and its first sequel — then have that sequel be a commercial and critical success?

Pixar has now done that twice in three years.

Brad Bird’s “The Incredibles 2” opened over the weekend and enjoyed the biggest domestic debut ever for an animated film (not adjusted for inflation), grossing a whopping $180 million.

And with that, “Incredibles 2” broke the North American record of another Pixar film, Andrew Stanton and Angus MacLane’s “Finding Dory” — a first sequel that opened to $135 million in 2016.

“Dory,” the sequel to 2003’s “Finding Nemo,” went on to gross more than $486 million domestically, and more than $1 billion worldwide — one of just two Pixar movies to cross that worldwide milestone (the other is 2010’s “Toy Story 3”).

The domestic debut of “Incredibles 2” is the eighth-biggest opening ever for any film, according to studio estimates Sunday — giving Disney 10 of the 11 largest openings before adjusting for inflation. Disney has had three movies open north of $175 million this year alone, counting “Avengers: Infinity War” ($257.7 million) and “Black Panther” ($202 million).

“The Incredibles 2” — which receives an average score of 80 on Metacritic (even better than the 77 for “Dory”) — is well poised to become Pixar’s third billion-dollar movie in global gross. The film, which is receiving a staggered international rollout, has already grossed $231.5 million worldwide.

Through it all, Pixar proves that typical critical and box-office calculus just doesn’t apply to the Bay Area studio. First sequels with strong comedic elements rarely succeed if they arrive close to a decade — or more — after the original. Particular cautionary tales of more recent vintage include “Zoolander 2” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”

But Bird, writer and director of “The Incredibles 2,” tells The Washington Post’s Comic Riffs that plans for a sequel never long left his mind over the intervening 14 years.

Revealing yet again that when it comes to Pixar, long-range thinking and patience are at a special premium.

