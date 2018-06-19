ON THIS WEEK in history in 1885, the Statue of Liberty, a copper-and-iron immigrant from France that soon rose to become a burning symbol of upholding democratic ideals, arrived in New York Harbor.
And on this week in history in 2018, American cartoonists began turning to the Statue of Liberty — as well as words from the Emma Lazarus poem “The New Colossus” that sits at the statue’s feet — to show that they believe a nation is torching its own democratic ideals over immigration.
As the Trump White House separates children from their immigrant families at the Mexican border, caging them at detention centers, artists are joining the hue and cry over the morality of such actions — as family separations reach as many as 70 a day, as The Washington Post reported.
Here is how some U.S. cartoonists are illustrating these actions as a crisis of conscience:
NICK ANDERSON (Washington Post Writers Group):
SIGNE WILKINSON (Philly.com):
DARRIN BELL (Washington Post Writers Group):
TOM TOLES (The Washington Post):
KEVIN SIERS (Charlotte Observer):
ADAM ZYGLIS (Buffalo News):
CLAY BENNETT (Chattanooga Times Free Press):
