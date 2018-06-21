

by R.J. Matson / CQ Roll Call / CagleCartoons.com 2018

THE CAGING of kids wasn’t the only way that the Trump administration was looking to flex its might this week. The president also announced that he would “direct the Defense Department and the Pentagon to create a new ‘Space Force’ — an independent sixth branch of the armed forces,” as The Washington Post reported.

“It is not enough to have an American presence in space — we must have American dominance in space,” said Trump of this “separate but equal” fleet, while citing such would-be cosmic competitors as China. By midweek, his words spurred the Russian Foreign Ministry to say that such a move could trigger a new kind of arms race.

From national borders to galactic frontiers, this is how some cartoonists around the globe satirized President Trump’s Space Force plans:

NATE BEELER (Columbus Dispatch):



by Nate Beeler / Columbus Dispatch / CagleCartoons.com 2018

MIKE KEEFE (Colorado Independent):



by Mike Keefe / Colorado Independent / CagleCartoons.com 2018

BRUCE PLANTE (Tulsa World):



by Bruce Plante / Tulsa World / CagleCartoons.com 2018

MARIAN KAMENSKY (Cagle Cartoons / Austria):



by Marian Kamensky / Austria / CagleCartoons.com 2018

STEPHANE PERAY (Cagle Cartoons / Thailand):



by Stephane Peray / Thailand / CagleCartoons.com 2018

