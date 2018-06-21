THE CAGING of kids wasn’t the only way that the Trump administration was looking to flex its might this week. The president also announced that he would “direct the Defense Department and the Pentagon to create a new ‘Space Force’ — an independent sixth branch of the armed forces,” as The Washington Post reported.
“It is not enough to have an American presence in space — we must have American dominance in space,” said Trump of this “separate but equal” fleet, while citing such would-be cosmic competitors as China. By midweek, his words spurred the Russian Foreign Ministry to say that such a move could trigger a new kind of arms race.
From national borders to galactic frontiers, this is how some cartoonists around the globe satirized President Trump’s Space Force plans:
NATE BEELER (Columbus Dispatch):
MIKE KEEFE (Colorado Independent):
BRUCE PLANTE (Tulsa World):
MARIAN KAMENSKY (Cagle Cartoons / Austria):
STEPHANE PERAY (Cagle Cartoons / Thailand):
