

The dino danger returns in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” (Universal Pictures/AP)

THE NEWEST movie in the “Jurassic” franchise didn’t just open big — it stomped the competition by topping box-office expectations.

Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” had a domestic debut of $150 million, according to studio estimates Sunday — the first non-Disney film of the year to open north of $130 million.

That’s more than one-fourth off the $208.8 million monster North American opening for the 2015 reboot “Jurassic World” — but the new sequel had to hold off Pixar’s “The Incredibles 2,” which grossed an estimated $81 million in its second weekend, pushing its domestic total to $350.4 million.

Plus, the most significant aspect of “Fallen Kingdom” is its massive overseas appeal. The J.A. Bayona-directed sequel, which opened three weeks ago in some international markets, has already grossed $711.5 million worldwide.

Just how impressive is that?

Well, by passing Fox’s “Deadpool 2” ($707.2 million worldwide), “Fallen Kingdom” is already the third biggest film of the year; the biggest non-Disney film of the year; and the biggest non-superhero movie of 2018.

(Domestically, the year’s biggest non-superhero movie remains Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” at $202.7 million, but “Fallen Kingdom” could well pass that next weekend.)

“Fallen Kingdom” should have clearance to top the box office till July 6, when the sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp” opens, likely giving Disney its 14th weekend title since February.

