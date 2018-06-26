

by Steve Sack / Minneapolis Star Tribune / CagleCartoons.com 2018

IN TIMES of tension, even the cheese boards are political.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to dine at a Virginia restaurant Friday evening. The chef soon called the co-owner, who ultimately asked Sanders (whose party was dining on wine and cheese) to leave.

Said the co-owner afterward: “This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”

By Saturday, the Red Hen in Lexington, Va., was national news. By Monday, President Trump was tweeting insults about the small restaurant’s appearance.

As the United States’ partisan divide turns booths and borders and bakeries hotly political, here is how some cartoonists responded to the Red Hen Incident of 2018:

BOB ENGLEHART (Cagle Cartoons):



by Bob Englehart / CagleCartoons.com 2018

MIKE LESTER (WPWG):



Mike Lester / WPWG 2018

JACK OHMAN (Sacramento Bee):



Jack Ohman / Sacramento Bee / WPWG 2018

