IT’S BECOME a story of Don and the Art of Motorcycle Manufacturing Maintenance.
As The Washington Post reported, Harley-Davidson, that most iconic of American brands, has said it will move some production outside the United States — citing the tens of millions of dollars that President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs will cost the company.
That prompted a tweeted backlash from Trump, who called the move the “beginning of the end” for Harley-Davidson. “They surrendered, they quit!” Trump wrote. “The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!”
Here is how some cartoonists are satirizing the showdown:
JEFF DANZIGER (Rutland Herald):
R.J. MATSON (CQ Roll Call):
RANDALL ENOS (Cagle Cartoons):
