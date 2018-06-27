

IT’S BECOME a story of Don and the Art of Motorcycle Manufacturing Maintenance.

As The Washington Post reported, Harley-Davidson, that most iconic of American brands, has said it will move some production outside the United States — citing the tens of millions of dollars that President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs will cost the company.

That prompted a tweeted backlash from Trump, who called the move the “beginning of the end” for Harley-Davidson. “They surrendered, they quit!” Trump wrote. “The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!”

JEFF DANZIGER (Rutland Herald):



by Jeff Danziger / Rutland (Vt. Herald / WPWG 2018)

R.J. MATSON (CQ Roll Call):



by R.J. Matson / CQ Roll Call / CagleCartoons.com 2018

RANDALL ENOS (Cagle Cartoons):



by Randall Enos / CagleCartoons.com 2018

