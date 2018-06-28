

by Darrin Bell/WPWG 2018

AS JUSTICE Anthony M. Kennedy prepares to hang up his robe, the fight for voting control of the Supreme Court is swinging full into motion.

After Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, President Trump said at a North Dakota rally: “We have to pick a great [replacement]. We have to pick one that’s going to be there for 40 years, 45 years. We need intellect. We need so many things.”

Meanwhile, as The Washington Post reported, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) described the Kennedy vacancy as the “most important . . . in at least a generation,” adding: “Nothing less than the fate of our health-care system, reproductive rights for women and countless other protections for middle-class Americans are at stake.”

Here is how cartoonists are rendering judgment on the future of the high court after Kennedy, including the cartoon (top) by Darrin Bell of The Washington Post Writers Group:

SIGNE WILKINSON (Philly.com):



by Signe Wilkinson/Philly.com/WPWG 2018

NICK ANDERSON (WPWG):



by Nick Anderson/WPWG 2018

STEVE SACK (Minneapolis Star Tribune):



by Steve Sack/Minneapolis Star Tribune/CagleCartoons.com 2018

PAT BAGLEY (Salt Lake Tribune):



by Pat Bagley/Salt Lake Tribune/CagleCartoons.com 2018

