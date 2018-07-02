

WE SEEK words to grasp the tragedy and cope with the pain after five people were killed Thursday at the Capital Gazette office in Annapolis.

We seek out stories on the five slain newspaper employees, to learn more about the real individuals we are grieving for.

Then perhaps, once out of words, we turn to images to mourn, seeking the messages embedded in the power of pictures.

Here is how some cartoonists have responded to the tragedy:

CLAY BENNETT (Chattanooga Times Free Press):



by Clay Bennett/Chattanooga Times Free Press/WPWG 2018

BRUCE PLANTE (Tulsa World):



by Bruce Plante/Tulsa World/CagleCartoons.com 2018

NATE BEELER (The Columbus Dispatch):



by Nate Beeler/Columbus Dispatch/CagleCartoons.com 2018

JEFF KOTERBA (Omaha World-Herald):



by Jeff Koterba/Omaha World-Herald/CagleCartoons.com 2018

