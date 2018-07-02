

Disney/Pixar’s superhero family is at full strength in “Incredibles 2.” (Disney/Pixar)

“INCREDIBLES 2” is poised to become the biggest animated film ever after a third strong weekend at the domestic box office.

The Disney/Pixar sequel grossed $45.5 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday — dipping only 43 percent and finishing second to the sophomore weekend for Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” ($60 million).

In total, Brad Bird’s second “Incredibles” film has grossed $440 million domestically and $647 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

That makes “Incredibles 2” — which again stars the voices of Holly Hunter and Craig T. Nelson as the superhero parents — the second-highest-grossing Pixar film ever in North America and the third-biggest animated film, before adjusting for inflation.

The “Incredibles” sequel should soon pass 2016’s “Finding Dory” ($486.3 million) as the biggest Pixar film and the biggest animated film.

Disney now has six of the seven highest-grossing animated movies in North America before adjusting for inflation; the only non-Disney film in the mix is DreamWorks Animation’s “Shrek 2” ($441.2 million).

Domestically, “Incredibles 2” is also the third-biggest movie of the year, trailing two other Disney superhero movies: “Black Panther” ($699.8 million) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($672.5 million).

