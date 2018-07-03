

by Bob Englehart / CagleCartoons.com 2018

O, SAY can you see

By The Don’s White House fight

What so loudly art rail’d

Like our Twitter’s fast meme-ing.

As Independence Day is celebrated, America’s political cartoonists break out their broad strokes and sketched stars to comment on the current state of the Union.

From symbols of liberty to declarations of what threatens independence, here is how some cartoonists are celebrating the dearly held freedom of the pressed pen.

DAVID FITZSIMMONS (Arizona Daily Star):



by David Fitzsimmons / Arizona Daily Star / CagleCartoons.com 2018

TAYLOR JONES (Cagle Cartoons):



by Taylor Jones / CagleCartoons.com 2018

JEFF KOTERBA (Omaha World-Herald):