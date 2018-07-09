

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd star in “Ant-Man and The Wasp.” (Marvel Studios)

SUPERHEROES WHO fly the Disney banner grossed more than $100 million at the domestic box office this weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The Disney/Marvel sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp” opened to $76 million to continue the Marvel Cinematic Universe streak — each of the 20 MCU films has debuted at No. 1.

That opening topped the $57.2 million debut of “Ant-Man” in 2015. The first film in the franchise — also starring Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly — went on to gross $180.2 million in North America.

The runner-up for the weekend was Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles 2,” which grossed $29 million to edge “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” ($28.5 million). Final numbers are due Monday.

“The Incredibles” sequel topped the half-billion-dollar mark, reaching $504.4 million in North America.

The top three movies of the year in the domestic market are all Disney superheroes. Sitting above “The Incredibles 2” are “Black Panther” ($699.9 million) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($674.8 million).

The next blockbuster challenger for Peyton Reed’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” crown won’t arrive till the July 27 weekend, when “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” (the sixth film in the franchise, for those keeping track) opens. For superhero fans, that weekend will also bring “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.”

