

by Adam Zyglis / Buffalo News / CagleCartoons.com 2018

TONIGHT, THE president’s brand of justice may be delivered.

President Trump said Sunday he is “very close” to naming his Supreme Court nominee to replace retiring Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, as The Washington Post’s Robert Costa and Robert Barnes reported. And, not entirely unlike how “The Apprentice” once built suspense, there’s a quartet of federal judges atop the shortlist of names being floated, as Trump teased over the weekend: “Let’s say it’s the four people.”

Ahead of the decision expected to be announced Monday night, here’s how cartoonists are drawing out this suspense and rendering judgment:

CLAY BENNETT (Chattanooga Times Free Press):



by Clay Bennett / Chattanooga Times Free Press / WPWG 2018

LISA BENSON (WPWG):



by Lisa Benson / WPWG 2018

JACK OHMAN (Sacramento Bee):



by Jack Ohman / Sacramento Bee / WPWG 2018

